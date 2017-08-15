More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

How should Premier League change the transfer window?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 15, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT

Deadline day the day before the season begins? Yes please.

Reports on Monday stated that next month the Premier League will discuss how to change the rules for the 2018-19 summer transfer window, with an end to the window shutting two weeks into the new season proposed.

It is believed that will be the main proposal at the shareholders meeting as 14 of the 20 PL clubs would have to vote in favor of the notion for it to become a reality. It is believed the majority of Premier League clubs would like to have the transfer window end before the season begins.

For the Premier League, what have they got to lose by trying this?

The main issue is that the transfer windows across the rest of Europe will not fall in line with their new date, and with leagues in Germany, Spain and Italy historically starting later than the PL, those clubs may have an advantage when it comes to buying players until the end of August with PL clubs having their hands tied if a player from Spain, Italy or elsewhere suddenly becomes available. That’s tricky but then it would force PL clubs to get their business done early and deal with it, even if they lose a player to a club elsewhere in Europe.

It is proposed that the transfer window closing before the 2018-19 season begins would only limit the buying or loaning of players, while PL players can still be sold to other leagues in England and abroad. That’s the biggest issue but it’s avoidable if they club decides it is not selling at any price. Of course, this situation gets trickier with release clauses, but maybe we will just see less of these agreed to in players’ contracts?

With the situations regarding Gylfi Sigurdsson, Virgil Van Dijk, Philippe Coutinho, Ross Barkley, Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa rumbling on, we’ve been without some of the PL’s top stars to start the season. Aside from the obvious reason of wanting them out on the pitch to increase the level of play, their clubs haven’t got settled squads when the action kicks off and it creates a huge amount of uncertainty and negativity.

No changes to the January transfer window, which will run from Jan. 1 until Jan. 31, are proposed, but having the window shut at the start of the season makes sense. It is logic and enables squads to have their team set in place for the entire season rather than scrambling in the final weeks of the window, when prices are at a premium, to find replacements for their star player who has decided he wants to move to a bigger club a la Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool to Barcelona.

Having deadline day on the Thursday before a season begins would create a mega event where fans would throw parties to not only celebrate late signings ahead of the season but also celebrate the start of the year. Think about how you and other fans of your team were feeling last week before the 2017-18 campaign kicked off. Optimism was in the air. The birds were chirping delightfully. The sun was shinning brighter. Crystal Palace were going to finish in the top six.

If you had that feeling coupled with the safety of knowing your squad kicking off the season would be in place until at least Jan. 1, it would be a lot more enjoyable for fans, players, managers, clubs, literally everyone involved.

Of course there will be teething problems along the way, but it’s easy to see why most PL clubs are behind trying something different when it comes to the transfer window. Having multiple star players sitting on the sidelines for the opening two weeks of the season with minor injuries or “not in the right frame of mind” to play isn’t a good look and looks like be the final straw.

Something has to change and this is the most logical option for the Premier League, but finding a way to integrate all of Europe’s top leagues into one date would still be the best option and a very tricky one to negotiate.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha reportedly out injured

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 15, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT

Multiple reports claim Crystal Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha star forward for up to four weeks.

Zaha, 24, injured his right knee in the disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the Premier League season.

He left Selhurst Park in a knee brace and reports now suggest Zaha will be missing until mid-September.

This is a hammer blow for new Palace manager Frank De Boer as Zaha scored seven goals and added nine assists last season. That saw him named Palace’s Player of the Season and he signed a new five-year contract to ward off interest from Tottenham Hotspur, among others.

It was originally thought Zaha could be available for Palace’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool this weekend, but he will now miss the Premier League game against Swansea City on Aug. 26, plus the League Cup clash with Ipswich Town and World Cup qualifiers for Ivory Coast in early September.

With pressure growing on FDB as he tries to push through an expansive style of play for the Eagles with a similar squad to the one which Sam Allardyce turned into a bastion of the long-ball game last season, losing the pace, power and trickery of Zaha is far from ideal.

In his absence Andros Townsend or Jeffrey Schlupp will fill in.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sanchez to Man City; Carvalho to West Ham

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 15, 2017, 10:39 AM EDT

The Daily Telegraph claims Manchester City will make a $77 million bid for Alexis Sanchez.

[ MORE: Chelsea to spend $155 million? ]

Sanchez, 28, has less than a year left on his current contract at Arsenal and despite Gunners boss Arsene Wenger saying the Chilean forward will not leave, a fee of this size could well twist Arsenal’s arm given the fact Sanchez will likely walk away for nothing next summer.

Currently out injured with an abdominal injury after returning late to preseason following his exploits with Chile at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia, Sanchez’s situation will be intriguing to watch in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is awash with attacking talents as Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling had to settle for a place on the bench in their 2-0 win at Brighton over the weekend, but per the report Pep is “desperate” to link up with Sanchez, the player he signed when Barcelona boss back in 2011, and City will offer him over $518,000 per week.

This is a catch 22 situation for Arsenal: do you get a huge transfer fee for your star striker who scored 30 goals last season but sell him to a direct PL rival? Or do you keep hold of him and risk losing him for nothing next summer when he could leave for nothing to a PL rival?

West Ham United are closing in on a club-record deal for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder William Carvalho according to multiple reports.

Carvalho, 25, is consistently ranked among the best holding midfielders in Europe and was a key cog in Portugal’s EURO 2016 success. He will not play for Sporting Lisbon in their UEFA Champions League playoff first leg this week, but that’s only because he’s suspended.

It is believed the Hammers are close to agreeing a fee of $46 million with Sporting for the player after having an initial offer of $35 million turned down.

Slaven Bilic‘s side were hammered (pardon the pun) 4-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford on the opening day which is no disgrace but does point to their defensive weaknesses.

With Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez already arriving this summer, Carvalho’s arrival would complete the overhaul for Bilic. The Croatian manager is entering the final year of his deal at West Ham and he knows he needs a big season (top 10 finish and two good cup runs) to impress owners David Gold and David Sullivan to keep him around.

Carvalho is a true destroyer in midfield and if paired alongside Cheikhou Kouyate or Pedro Obiang, he would considerably strengthen the shield in front of West Ham’s defense. If Carvalho did arrive it is believed several fringe players would be sold with Robert Snodgrass, Sofiane Feghouli and others put up for sale.

Intriguing stats from the Premier League’s opening weekend

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 15, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT

The opening weekend of the 2017-18 Premier League season was a real doozy.

[ MORE: PL Playback – Week 1

31 goals across 10 games, plus big upsets, comebacks and shock wins is always a recipe for a fine weekend, but behind the scorelines, what other surprises popped up?

Below, via Opta, you will find some stats to impress your mates at the bar ahead of the second round of games in the PL.

  • Chelsea are the first reigning Premier League champions to concede three goals in the opening game of the next season.
  • No defender has provided more assists in the Premier League since the start of last season than Jose Holebas (5) – level with Walker, Trippier and Smith.
  • Huddersfield Town are just the fifth newly-promoted side to win on the opening day of the Premier League since 2008/09 (also West Ham in 2012, Blackpool in 2010 and Hull in 2008 & 2016).
  • Wayne Rooney set a new Premier League record for the longest gap between goals for the same club (4869 days days between Everton goals).
  • Southampton have never won an opening day home fixture in the Premier League (D6 L4).
  • Chris Brunt has provided 14 assists direct from dead ball scenarios in the Premier League since August 2014; more than any other player during this period.
  • Since his Premier League debut in August 2010, David Silva has provided 65 assists in the competition, 14 more than any other player (Wayne Rooney next on 51).
  • Tottenham have won 29 of their last 31 Premier League games against newly promoted sides, drawing the other two.
  • Romelu Lukaku has now scored on his Premier League debut for three different clubs (West Bromwich Albion, Everton, Manchester United).
  • Lukaku has scored more goals in all competitions against West Ham than he has against any other English side (11).
  • Jose Mourinho has now won nine league games against West Ham, more than he has against any other opponent he’s faced in his managerial career.
  • This was Mourinho’s biggest Premier League win as Man Utd manager, and biggest home win in the Premier League since his Chelsea side beat Arsenal 6-0 in March 2014.

 

Report: Chelsea ready for $155 million spending spree

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 15, 2017, 8:39 AM EDT

Chelsea’s poor preseason and start to the Premier League season was always going to lead to this.

[ MORE: Coutinho update from Liverpool

The Daily Mirror reports that the Blues will kick on with deals for three Premier League regulars with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Drinkwater and Virgil Van Dijk top of Antonio Conte‘s wishlist.

Following their 3-2 opening day defeat to Burnley at Stamford Bridge it is believed Roman Abramovich is now willing to back Conte heavily to help his rebuild of the reigning champions.

Conte has repeated his need for quality new additions on numerous occasions over the last month but with just over two weeks to go until the transfer window slams shut, Chelsea have brought in four new players this summer in Willy Caballero (free), Antonio Rudiger ($42 million), Tiemoue Bakayoko ($52 million) and Alvaro Morata ($77 million) but Rudiger and Morata are lacking match fitness and Bakayoko is out injured.

Per the report Chelsea want Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, and will bid around $43 million for the versatile Arsenal and England man. Oxlade-Chamberlain has just one year left on his current contract at Arsenal and although Arsene Wenger has said the Ox, and others, are not for sale, could a big bid from their PL rivals really see him leave? If Arsenal doesn’t sell Oxlade-Chamberlain now they risk losing him for nothing next summer.

As for Drinkwater, 27, the England international did not feature for Leicester City last week against Arsenal through injury but the Foxes are stacked in midfield with Wilfried Ndidi, Andy King, Vicente Iborra and Matty James around at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea’s opening offer of $22 million was laughed away by Leicester but with N'Golo Kante, the injured Bakayoko, youngster Jeremie Boga and Cesc Fabregas the only central midfield options for Conte after he sold Nemanja Matic to Manchester United, it is an area he wants to strengthen and Chelsea will offer closer to $30 million for Drinkwater.

Drinkwater is said to be keen on the move to west London to try and force himself back into the England setup, but will he really play regularly for the Blues? One thing is for sure, Drinkwater’s partnership alongside Kante is one which dominate the Premier League in 2015-16.

Finally there is no surprise Chelsea are targeting Southampton’s wantaway star Virgil van Dijk who is said to be valued at over $75 million by Saints. Given Chelsea’s shaky defensive displays in preseason they’ll need an addition to their defense to help shore things up.

The Dutch defender, 26, has handed in a transfer request and although Southampton insist their star center back isn’t for sale, if a big offer comes in from the reigning champions they’d be more willing to sell to Chelsea than Liverpool who issued an apology earlier this summer after reports VVD was “tapped up” by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. In Chelsea’s 3-4-3 system van Dijk would flourish and he’d be encouraged to bring the ball out from the back and link defense with attack. He hasn’t kicked a ball competitively since injuring his foot in January, which will be a slight concern for Chelsea, but his quality is undoubted both defensively and on the ball.