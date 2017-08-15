Intriguing stats from the Premier League’s opening weekend

The opening weekend of the 2017-18 Premier League season was a real doozy.
31 goals across 10 games, plus big upsets, comebacks and shock wins is always a recipe for a fine weekend, but behind the scorelines, what other surprises popped up?
Below, via Opta, you will find some stats to impress your mates at the bar ahead of the second round of games in the PL.
- Chelsea are the first reigning Premier League champions to concede three goals in the opening game of the next season.
- No defender has provided more assists in the Premier League since the start of last season than Jose Holebas (5) – level with Walker, Trippier and Smith.
- Huddersfield Town are just the fifth newly-promoted side to win on the opening day of the Premier League since 2008/09 (also West Ham in 2012, Blackpool in 2010 and Hull in 2008 & 2016).
- Wayne Rooney set a new Premier League record for the longest gap between goals for the same club (4869 days days between Everton goals).
- Southampton have never won an opening day home fixture in the Premier League (D6 L4).
- Chris Brunt has provided 14 assists direct from dead ball scenarios in the Premier League since August 2014; more than any other player during this period.
- Since his Premier League debut in August 2010, David Silva has provided 65 assists in the competition, 14 more than any other player (Wayne Rooney next on 51).
- Tottenham have won 29 of their last 31 Premier League games against newly promoted sides, drawing the other two.
- Romelu Lukaku has now scored on his Premier League debut for three different clubs (West Bromwich Albion, Everton, Manchester United).
- Lukaku has scored more goals in all competitions against West Ham than he has against any other English side (11).
- Jose Mourinho has now won nine league games against West Ham, more than he has against any other opponent he’s faced in his managerial career.
- This was Mourinho’s biggest Premier League win as Man Utd manager, and biggest home win in the Premier League since his Chelsea side beat Arsenal 6-0 in March 2014.