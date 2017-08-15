More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LIVE – UEFA Champions League playoff: Liverpool face Hoffenheim

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 15, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

Liverpool’s quest to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time since 2014 begins on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men travel to Germany to face Julien Nagelsmann’s Hoffenheim as the fourth-place teams from the Premier League and Bundesliga do battle over two legs for a spot in the UCL group stages.

With injuries to Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge, plus the Philippe Coutinho saga rumbling on, Klopp has plenty on his mind as Liverpool look to recover from their poor defensive display in their 3-3 draw at Watford on Saturday in their opening game of the Premier League season.

The second leg is at Anfield next Wednesday and Klopp and Co. will be hoping to have a healthy lead to take back to Merseyside with them. Upstarts Hoffenheim will be thinking otherwise with Sandro Wagner the main danger man for Liverpool to stop at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Elsewhere Copenhagen head to Azerbaijan to play Qarabag, Sporting Lisbon host Steaua Bucharest, Swiss side Young Boys take on CSKA Moscow and Slavia Prague head to Nicosia, Cyprus to play APOEL.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, which kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated, while you can click on the link above to follow live commentary on all five matches.

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League playoff first legs

Hoffenheim vs. Liverpool
Qarabag vs. FC Copenhagen – 12 p.m. ET
APOEL vs. Slavia Prague
Sporting CP vs. Steaua Bucharest
BSC Young Boys vs. CSKA Moscow

Urawa beats Chapecoense to win Suruga Bank Cup

Associated PressAug 15, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) Yuki Abe scored a penalty with two minutes left to give J-League side Urawa Reds a 1-0 victory over Brazil’s Chapecoense in the Suruga Bank Championship on Tuesday.

Referee Kim Jong Hyeok awarded the spot-kick after judging that Chapecoense captain Grolli took Zlatan Ljubijankic down.

Chapecoense protested the call and Grolli said after the match that he did not foul Ljubijankic.

Chapecoense was playing its first competitive match overseas since all but three of its players were killed in a plane crash in November near Medellin, Colombia.

The annual midsummer match pits the Copa Sudamericana champions against the J-League cup holders.

World Cup 2026 bid releases list of potential host cities

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 15, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

With the 2026 World Cup bid a joint one between the USA, Mexico and Canada, they won’t be short of host cities and stadiums to play the games.

On Tuesday a statement was released detailing the 49 venues those behind the bid want to consider as host venues for the expanded 48-team World Cup.

If the cities and venues mentioned below submit their interest in hosting games then it will be considered.

A further shortlist is expected in September.

Via the statement, below is a list of the venues which will now come under consideration as the bid team prepare to finalize their plan to FIFA.

 

How should Premier League change the transfer window?

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 15, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT

Deadline day the day before the season begins? Yes please.

Reports on Monday stated that next month the Premier League will discuss how to change the rules for the 2018-19 summer transfer window, with an end to the window shutting two weeks into the new season proposed.

It is believed that will be the main proposal at the shareholders meeting as 14 of the 20 PL clubs would have to vote in favor of the notion for it to become a reality. It is believed the majority of Premier League clubs would like to have the transfer window end before the season begins.

For the Premier League, what have they got to lose by trying this?

The main issue is that the transfer windows across the rest of Europe will not fall in line with their new date, and with leagues in Germany, Spain and Italy historically starting later than the PL, those clubs may have an advantage when it comes to buying players until the end of August with PL clubs having their hands tied if a player from Spain, Italy or elsewhere suddenly becomes available. That’s tricky but then it would force PL clubs to get their business done early and deal with it, even if they lose a player to a club elsewhere in Europe.

It is proposed that the transfer window closing before the 2018-19 season begins would only limit the buying or loaning of players, while PL players can still be sold to other leagues in England and abroad. That’s the biggest issue but it’s avoidable if they club decides it is not selling at any price. Of course, this situation gets trickier with release clauses, but maybe we will just see less of these agreed to in players’ contracts?

With the situations regarding Gylfi Sigurdsson, Virgil Van Dijk, Philippe Coutinho, Ross Barkley, Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa rumbling on, we’ve been without some of the PL’s top stars to start the season. Aside from the obvious reason of wanting them out on the pitch to increase the level of play, their clubs haven’t got settled squads when the action kicks off and it creates a huge amount of uncertainty and negativity.

No changes to the January transfer window, which will run from Jan. 1 until Jan. 31, are proposed, but having the window shut at the start of the season makes sense. It is logic and enables squads to have their team set in place for the entire season rather than scrambling in the final weeks of the window, when prices are at a premium, to find replacements for their star player who has decided he wants to move to a bigger club a la Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool to Barcelona.

Having deadline day on the Thursday before a season begins would create a mega event where fans would throw parties to not only celebrate late signings ahead of the season but also celebrate the start of the year. Think about how you and other fans of your team were feeling last week before the 2017-18 campaign kicked off. Optimism was in the air. The birds were chirping delightfully. The sun was shinning brighter. Crystal Palace were going to finish in the top six.

If you had that feeling coupled with the safety of knowing your squad kicking off the season would be in place until at least Jan. 1, it would be a lot more enjoyable for fans, players, managers, clubs, literally everyone involved.

Of course there will be teething problems along the way, but it’s easy to see why most PL clubs are behind trying something different when it comes to the transfer window. Having multiple star players sitting on the sidelines for the opening two weeks of the season with minor injuries or “not in the right frame of mind” to play isn’t a good look and looks like be the final straw.

Something has to change and this is the most logical option for the Premier League, but finding a way to integrate all of Europe’s top leagues into one date would still be the best option and a very tricky one to negotiate.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha reportedly out injured

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 15, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT

Multiple reports claim Crystal Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha star forward for up to four weeks.

Zaha, 24, injured his right knee in the disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the Premier League season.

He left Selhurst Park in a knee brace and reports now suggest Zaha will be missing until mid-September.

This is a hammer blow for new Palace manager Frank De Boer as Zaha scored seven goals and added nine assists last season. That saw him named Palace’s Player of the Season and he signed a new five-year contract to ward off interest from Tottenham Hotspur, among others.

It was originally thought Zaha could be available for Palace’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool this weekend, but he will now miss the Premier League game against Swansea City on Aug. 26, plus the League Cup clash with Ipswich Town and World Cup qualifiers for Ivory Coast in early September.

With pressure growing on FDB as he tries to push through an expansive style of play for the Eagles with a similar squad to the one which Sam Allardyce turned into a bastion of the long-ball game last season, losing the pace, power and trickery of Zaha is far from ideal.

In his absence Andros Townsend or Jeffrey Schlupp will fill in.