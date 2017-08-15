Men in Blazers podcast: Liverpool CEO Peter Moore joins Rog

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:
James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold gave Liverpool a leg up on Hoffenheim with a 2-1 win in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League playoff round first leg at Rhein-Neckar-Arena.
Mark Uth scored for Hoffenheim, which will need at least two goals at Anfield on August 23 to advance to the group stage.
Simon Mignolet stopped an Andrej Kramaric and made a handful of other impressive interventions in helped a Liverpool back line which again suffered through fits and starts.
Joel Matip intervened to divert a tempting Hoffenheim cross in the 6th minute, and the hosts’ dangerous attack had another chance when Dejan Lovren cleared a free kick off his hand that Mignolet rescued outside the six.
Lovren got a piece of Serge Gnabry after the former Arsenal man made a quick cut, and Kramaric stepped up to the spot. He was denied Hoffenheim’s first goal in Champions League history when his poor attempt was parried by Mignolet.
Mohamed Salah bungled a chance to score on a 50-yard breakaway when he grounded a shot wide of the goal.
Only indecision and nerves in the final third kept Hoffenheim off the scoreboard in the first half hour, though Liverpool had moments where it appeared to have its footing in the match.
Sadio Mane‘s danger was evident, and the Senegalese forward won the Reds a free kick from closer than 25 yards. Trent Alexander-Arnold curled the ball over a non-leaping edge of the wall and slipped it inside the far post to make it 1-0 Reds against the run of play.
Sandro Wagner came close to equalizing in the 43rd minute when Gnabry’s blocked shot rebounded to the forward. Wagner’s shot knocked the post en route to a goal kick.
Gnabry looked to have made it 1-1 in the 49th minute, but was rightly called offside after beating Mignolet low and inside the near post. It was not the only time Gnabry would threaten during the half, though he left after watching Salah miss another Liverpool chance in the 70th minute. The ensuing free kick saw a Lovren header collected by Oliver Baumann.
Milner gave the Reds a second away goal when his cross deflected off Havard Nordtveit‘s chest, chipping Baumann in the 74th minute.
Mignolet made an outstanding diving stop on Nadiem Amiri’s side-volley in the 83rd minute.
The clean sheet was ruined minutes later, as Uth collected a diagonal cross over Alexander-Arnold — who proved to be fallible — and laced a low shot across Mignolet and inside the far post. 2-1.
Marko Grujic gave away a free kick as the match entered four minutes of stoppage time. Justin Hoogna rose to head a great offering from Kerem Demirbay, but it fired over the crossbar.
One of the faces of the Colorado Rapids is no longer with the team after nearly a decade and a half with the club.
The Rapids have fired head coach Pablo Mastroeni after three and a half seasons on the job. Colorado has the third fewest points in Major League Soccer.
Mastroeni won the 2010 MLS Cup as a player with the Rapids, part of an 11-year run with the club.
The 65-times capped USMNT player finished his time in Colorado with a poor mark in three of four seasons, though the Rapids allowed the fewest goals in MLS last season.
Ex-Sheffield Wednesday youth team coach Steve Cook will take over as interim coach.
The Gylfi Sigurdsson transfer saga is nearly over, as multiple reports say Swansea City has agreed to sell its Icelandic playmaker to Everton for $58 million.
Sigurdsson, 27, scored nine goals last season and teamed with Fernando Llorente to form a potent duo. He’s recorded seven-, 11-, and 9-goal Premier League seasons for Swans.
It’s a huge hit to Swans’ hope of surviving another season in the Premier League should the Welsh side not invest in a replacement. That said, using a good portion of that money would arguably make Swansea superior to their pre-sale status.
The move may also finally tip the scales for Everton in accepting an offer for Ross Barkley.
Swansea saw Sigurdsson score seven goals in 18 appearances during a loan from Hoffenheim in 2012, only to see the Bundesliga outfit sell him to Spurs for just under $12 million.
Swans then purchased Sigurdsson two years later for $12 million, and have now made $46 million on midfielder.
A missed penalty kick from Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric and a bungled breakaway by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah threatened to keep Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League playoff round match in Germany scoreless at the break.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Hoffenheim’s wall changed that on a free kick.
Sadio Mane‘s danger was evident, and the Senegalese forward won the Reds a free kick from inside 25 yards.
Alexander-Arnold curled the ball over a non-leaping edge of the wall and slipped it inside the far post to make it 1-0 Reds against the run of play.