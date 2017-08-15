More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Credit: wba.co.uk

On precipice of history, Gareth Barry joins West Brom

1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 15, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT

Tony Pulis has his replacement for Darren Fletcher.

The West Bromwich Albion manager made the comparison after his club announced the addition of Gareth Barry, the consistent midfielder set to set another Premier League standard with five more appearances.

Barry, 36, has the second-most appearances in league history, and will soon chase down Manchester United’s Ryan Giggs to become the all-time leader. Barry has 628 appearances between Everton, Manchester City, and Aston Villa.

[MORE: Hoffenheim 1-2 Liverpool | Klopp reacts to W ]

Everton receives an undisclosed fee for Barry, and the player gets a one-year deal. There was some talk of Barry moving to MLS, though that was always unlikely this year with the player on the precipice of history.

West Brom beat Bournemouth 1-0 in Week 1, and next matches up with Burnley. In some ways, that feels like a match the gritty Gareth Barry is supposed to play.

UEFA Champions League: APOEL, Liverpool lead; Bizarre own goal lifts CSKA Moscow

AP Photo/Chara Savides
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 15, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

The final 10 teams to join this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage will be decided over the next eight days, starting Tuesday with five first legs.

Hoffenheim 1-2 LiverpoolRECAP

This one was a lot of fun for neutrals, as Hoffenheim did not appear timid in its first UEFA Champions League match. Serge Gnabry was especially dangerous, and drew a penalty kick that led to nothing thanks to a tepid effort from Andrej Kramaric and a save from Simon Mignolet.

Sadio Mane won a promising free kick that Trent Alexander-Arnold fulfilled, and James Milner had a cross deflected home to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. Hoffenheim struck back late through Mark Uth, and it’ll probably take a two-goal win or better for the German side to advance to the group stage.

BSC Young Boys 0-1 CSKA Moscow

Spare a thought for Ghanaian center back Kasim Adams Nuhu, who is going to get a lot of flack for a late own goal that was, at worst, a two-way street. Young Boys looked set to head back to Russia knowing a win or scoring draw would get them to the UCL group stage, but Adams headed over his backstop and CSKA Moscow scooped up an own goal.

What do you think?

Qarabag 1-0 FC Copenhagen

Azerbaijan striker Mahir Madatov cleaned up a rebound and gave his side an edge as it heads to the road next week.

APOEL 2-0 Slavia Prague

Igor de Camargo and Efstathios Aloneftis (pictured at top) scored within the first 10 minutes to give the Cypriot hosts a strong result before a trip to Austria.

Sporting CP 0-0 Steaua Bucharest

There could be an upset brewing after the Romanian visitors held strong in Lisbon.

Alexander-Arnold’s free kick UCL goal “a thing of dreams”

AP Photo/Michael Probst
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 15, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT

Liverpool returned to the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, and an 18-year-old led the way.

Trent Alexander-Arnold nearly gave the Reds a Man of the Match display in a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim that gives Liverpool a leg in the UCL group stage.

Alexander-Arnold scored this good-looking free kick and was all over the pitch in the win. Had he not been caught calling for offside on Hoffenheim’s late goal, he would’ve usurped Sadio Mane and Simon Mignolet for the game’s top honors.

[MORE: Recap | Klopp reacts to win ]

He’s not worried about that. After all, he just scored for Liverpool in the Champions League. From The Liverpool Echo:

“Obviously it’s a thing of dreams to make your European debut for your boyhood club, and to mark it with a goal as well is very special.”

“I kind of got egged on to do it, to be honest. I never put my hand up at first, but I had the confidence to finally take it and it paid off.”

Alexander-Arnold won’t turn 19 until October, and this was his 14th senior appearance for the Reds. Nathaniel Clyne is no doubt Liverpool’s No. 1 right back, but Klopp has plenty of reason to feel comfortable with choosing either as fixture congestion continues for the Reds.

Klopp after UCL first leg win: “Result is okay… We need Anfield”

AP Photo/Michael Probst
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 15, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not impressed with Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League playoff round first leg against Hoffenheim.

Sure his Reds won 2-1 and hold a distinct advantage heading home for leg No. 2 with a pair of away goals against a side which has never played an away match in the UCL.

[ MORE: Recap | TAA’s free kick ]

Yet defense was again suspect in a match which could’ve played out much differently had Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric not taken a very poor first half penalty.

Here’s Klopp, who said his club gambled a bit too much but provided a bunch of good chances that went unfinished, via the BBC:

“The result is OK. The first half is done and if you said before the game we would win, I would take the result.

“We need Anfield, what an intense game for both sides. I am looking forward to a European night at Anfield. Only the person who does not know about Hoffenheim can be surprised by this.”

Liverpool is the superior side, but its defense will continue to be tested by a solid batch of attackers next week. After hosting Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, they’ll be fine with anything better than a 1-0 loss in the second leg.

Hoffenheim 1-2 Liverpool: Reds nab away goals

AP Photo/Michael Probst
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 15, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT
  • Mignolet stops PK
  • Alexander-Arnold scores free kick (VIDEO)
  • Milner adds insurance
  • Uth scores off bench

James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold gave Liverpool a leg up on Hoffenheim with a 2-1 win in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League playoff round first leg at Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Mark Uth scored for Hoffenheim, which will need at least two goals at Anfield on August 23 to advance to the group stage.

[ MORE: Klopp’s take ]

Simon Mignolet stopped an Andrej Kramaric and made a handful of other impressive interventions in helped a Liverpool back line which again suffered through fits and starts.

Joel Matip intervened to divert a tempting Hoffenheim cross in the 6th minute, and the hosts’ dangerous attack had another chance when Dejan Lovren cleared a free kick off his hand that Mignolet rescued outside the six.

Lovren got a piece of Serge Gnabry after the former Arsenal man made a quick cut, and Kramaric stepped up to the spot. He was denied Hoffenheim’s first goal in Champions League history when his poor attempt was parried by Mignolet.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Mohamed Salah bungled a chance to score on a 50-yard breakaway when he grounded a shot wide of the goal.

Only indecision and nerves in the final third kept Hoffenheim off the scoreboard in the first half hour, though Liverpool had moments where it appeared to have its footing in the match.

Sadio Mane‘s danger was evident, and the Senegalese forward won the Reds a free kick from closer than 25 yards. Trent Alexander-Arnold curled the ball over a non-leaping edge of the wall and slipped it inside the far post to make it 1-0 Reds against the run of play.

Sandro Wagner came close to equalizing in the 43rd minute when Gnabry’s blocked shot rebounded to the forward. Wagner’s shot knocked the post en route to a goal kick.

[ MORE: Everton agrees Sigurdsson fee ]

[ MORE: Chelsea set for spending spree? ]

Gnabry looked to have made it 1-1 in the 49th minute, but was rightly called offside after beating Mignolet low and inside the near post. It was not the only time Gnabry would threaten during the half, though he left after watching Salah miss another Liverpool chance in the 70th minute. The ensuing free kick saw a Lovren header collected by Oliver Baumann.

Milner gave the Reds a second away goal when his cross deflected off Havard Nordtveit‘s chest, chipping Baumann in the 74th minute.

Mignolet made an outstanding diving stop on Nadiem Amiri’s side-volley in the 83rd minute.

The clean sheet was ruined minutes later, as Uth collected a diagonal cross over Alexander-Arnold — who proved to be fallible — and laced a low shot across Mignolet and inside the far post. 2-1.

Marko Grujic gave away a free kick as the match entered four minutes of stoppage time. Justin Hoogna rose to head a great offering from Kerem Demirbay, but it fired over the crossbar.