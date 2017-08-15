Pogba on Manchester United return: “I have come back as a man”

Perhaps no one feels as good about Manchester United’s signing of Nemanja Matic as his midfield mate Paul Pogba, with both having starring roles — who didn’t, really? — as United battered West Ham 4-0 on Sunday.

“Against West Ham, Matic was starting behind and I could worry more about attacking,” Pogba told The Telegraph. “I feel good playing that way,”

The French midfielder’s quotes are part of an interview with The Telegraph.

Pogba, of course, came back to Manchester United on a world record transfer fee in the Summer of 2016, and with that came a lot of pressure.

The player, 24, says he’s noticed that the media has moved on from the price tag talk and is talking more about the play on the field. Pogba says he came back from Juventus a much different person.

“When I left I always felt like I had missed something at United because I wasn’t a first XI player. Now I’m happy to be back. I grew up a lot in Italy and I have come back as a man. I am always confident and now it is my second season. I know more about the Premier League and I adapt more with the team.”

Pogba made just seven appearances for United by the time he left on a free transfer in 2012, his three Premier League matches amounting to a total of 68 minutes.

Now back and a focal point, Pogba was sure to point out that his goal against West Ham was only important in that it helps put the club on a path toward silverware. Read all his comments here.

