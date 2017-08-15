More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Chelsea ready for $155 million spending spree

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 15, 2017, 8:39 AM EDT

Chelsea’s poor preseason and start to the Premier League season was always going to lead to this.

The Daily Mirror reports that the Blues will kick on with deals for three Premier League regulars with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Drinkwater and Virgil Van Dijk top of Antonio Conte‘s wishlist.

Following their 3-2 opening day defeat to Burnley at Stamford Bridge it is believed Roman Abramovich is now willing to back Conte heavily to help his rebuild of the reigning champions.

Conte has repeated his need for quality new additions on numerous occasions over the last month but with just over two weeks to go until the transfer window slams shut, Chelsea have brought in four new players this summer in Willy Caballero (free), Antonio Rudiger ($42 million), Tiemoue Bakayoko ($52 million) and Alvaro Morata ($77 million) but Rudiger and Morata are lacking match fitness and Bakayoko is out injured.

Per the report Chelsea want Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, and will bid around $43 million for the versatile Arsenal and England man. Oxlade-Chamberlain has just one year left on his current contract at Arsenal and although Arsene Wenger has said the Ox, and others, are not for sale, could a big bid from their PL rivals really see him leave? If Arsenal doesn’t sell Oxlade-Chamberlain now they risk losing him for nothing next summer.

As for Drinkwater, 27, the England international did not feature for Leicester City last week against Arsenal through injury but the Foxes are stacked in midfield with Wilfried Ndidi, Andy King, Vicente Iborra and Matty James around at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea’s opening offer of $22 million was laughed away by Leicester but with N'Golo Kante, the injured Bakayoko, youngster Jeremie Boga and Cesc Fabregas the only central midfield options for Conte, it is an area he wants to strengthen and Chelsea will offer closer to $30 million. Drinkwater is said to be keen on the move to west London to try and force himself back into the England setup, but will he really play regularly for the Blues? One thing is for sure, Drinkwater’s partnership alongside Kante is one which dominate the Premier League in 2015-16.

Finally there is no surprise Chelsea are targeting Southampton’s wantaway star Virgil van Dijk who is said to be valued at over $75 million by Saints. Given Chelsea’s shaky defensive displays in preseason they’ll need an addition to their defense to help shore things up.

The Dutch defender, 26, has handed in a transfer request and although Southampton insist their star center back isn’t for sale, if a big offer comes in from the reigning champions they’d be more willing to sell to Chelsea than Liverpool who issued an apology earlier this summer after reports VVD was “tapped up” by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. In Chelsea’s 3-4-3 system van Dijk would flourish and he’d be encouraged to bring the ball out from the back and link defense with attack. He hasn’t kicked a ball competitively since injuring his foot in January, which will be a slight concern for Chelsea, but his quality is undoubted both defensively and on the ball.

Wolfsburg’s John Brooks could miss Bundesliga opener

Associated PressAug 15, 2017, 7:50 AM EDT

BERLIN (AP) United States defender John Anthony Brooks injured his thigh in his competitive debut for Wolfsburg and could miss the Bundesliga club’s opener against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Brooks went off in the 37th minute of Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over fourth-tier club Eintracht Norderstedt in the German Cup.

Wolfsburg coach Andries Jonker says “we don’t have an exact diagnosis yet. … For the Dortmund game there’s still a question mark.”

Brooks joined Wolfsburg in the offseason for a reported fee of 20 million euros ($22.4 million) from Bundesliga rival Hertha in a record transfer for an American player.

3 keys for Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim

By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT

Liverpool is making its grand return to the UEFA Champions League, but it faces one of the toughest tests in Hoffenheim on Tuesday for a place in the group stage.

Jurgen Klopp faces Germany’s newest manager darling in Julian Naglesman, the 30-year-old who managed to take a team in a relegation battle and earn them a place in the Champions League playoff round for the first time in club history.

Liverpool will be without Philippe Coutinho, who’s transfer saga continues to dominate headlines, due to a back issue, and Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana also miss out with injury. But Liverpool heads to Germany with a strong squad capable of bringing home a good result ahead of the second leg at Anfield on August 23.

Here’s a look at three keys to victory for Liverpool in the Champions League:

USWNT to host South Korea twice in October exhibitions

Associated PressAug 14, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) The U.S. women’s soccer team will host South Korea in a pair of exhibitions in October.

The teams will play Oct. 19 in New Orleans and meet three days later in Cary, North Carolina, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday.

The U.S. previously announced friendlies against New Zealand on Sept. 15 at Commerce City, Colorado, and Sept. 19 at Cincinnati. There also are home-and-home exhibitions against Canada, on Nov. 9 at Vancouver, British Columbia, and Nov. 12 at a U.S. site not yet announced.

UCL Playoff Preview: Klopp, Liverpool set for Champions League return

By Daniel KarellAug 14, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT

In his second full season at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has his Liverpool side back in the UEFA Champions League, but only just.

By way of finishing in fourth place in the Premier League last season, Klopp’s side have to qualify for the group stage and standing in its way is one of Germany’s top young managers and his inspiring story, Julian Nagelsman.

The 30-year-old manager guided Hoffenheim, which survived a relegation playoff in 2016, to fourth place a year later and qualification into Europe for the first time in club history.

Here’a a look at this week’s Champions League playoff matchups.

