Reports: Newcastle adds Joselu; Chasing Wilshere, three others

Newcastle United’s search for an answer up top is heading South, directionally, and their hope for help in the midfield may be as well.
The Magpies are said to be on the verge of adding Joselu from Stoke City for about $6 million, and are linked to Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere amongst a host of other names as Rafa Benitez aims to build up his club for a long Premier League stay.
Joselu, 27, arrived at Stoke from Hannover 96 two years ago but struggled to find First Team time under Mark Hughes. He scored four goals in two preseason appearances for the Potters this season, but had reportedly already agreed to part ways with the club.
A story in The Express says Benitez is also chasing Greek keeper Orestis Karnezis and Legia Warsaw center back Michal Pazdan as well as oft-linked target Lucas Perez of Arsenal.
Speaking of Arsenal, Benitez is said to be requesting both Perez and Wilshere from Arsene Wenger. Wilshere went on loan to Bournemouth last season and played his most matches since 2013-14.
Newcastle fell 2-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, though the match was scoreless when Jonjo Shelvey took an absurd red card in the 50th minute for stamping on a prone Dele Alli‘s achilles.
Benitez’s striker corps is Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic, and the latter is out of favor with the manager for his potential to lash out at opponents. Joselu has a pair of double digit seasons in the Bundesliga, and perhaps the Spaniard can find his scoring boots under one of his countrymen.
The Cinderella of the 2017 U.S. Open Cup has shown no signs of slowing down in the year’s competition, and with one half remaining a USL side could be on the verge of reaching the final.
FC Cincinnati leads the New York Red Bulls, 1-0, at the break after Corben Bone blasted the hosts into the lead just after the half-hour mark.
It was a beautiful lay off from Danni Konig inside the Red Bulls penalty area that set up Bone, and the 28-year-old made no mistake with his volley.
With one half remaining, will Cincinnati be able to hold off the MLS side?
Perhaps no one feels as good about Manchester United’s signing of Nemanja Matic as his midfield mate Paul Pogba, with both having starring roles — who didn’t, really? — as United battered West Ham 4-0 on Sunday.
“Against West Ham, Matic was starting behind and I could worry more about attacking,” Pogba told The Telegraph. “I feel good playing that way,”
The French midfielder’s quotes are part of an interview with The Telegraph.
Pogba, of course, came back to Manchester United on a world record transfer fee in the Summer of 2016, and with that came a lot of pressure.
The player, 24, says he’s noticed that the media has moved on from the price tag talk and is talking more about the play on the field. Pogba says he came back from Juventus a much different person.
“When I left I always felt like I had missed something at United because I wasn’t a first XI player. Now I’m happy to be back. I grew up a lot in Italy and I have come back as a man. I am always confident and now it is my second season. I know more about the Premier League and I adapt more with the team.”
Pogba made just seven appearances for United by the time he left on a free transfer in 2012, his three Premier League matches amounting to a total of 68 minutes.
Now back and a focal point, Pogba was sure to point out that his goal against West Ham was only important in that it helps put the club on a path toward silverware. Read all his comments here.
Tony Pulis has his replacement for Darren Fletcher.
The West Bromwich Albion manager made the comparison after his club announced the addition of Gareth Barry, the consistent midfielder set to set another Premier League standard with five more appearances.
Barry, 36, has the second-most appearances in league history, and will soon chase down Manchester United’s Ryan Giggs to become the all-time leader. Barry has 628 appearances between Everton, Manchester City, and Aston Villa.
Everton receives an undisclosed fee for Barry, and the player gets a one-year deal. There was some talk of Barry moving to MLS, though that was always unlikely this year with the player on the precipice of history.
West Brom beat Bournemouth 1-0 in Week 1, and next matches up with Burnley. In some ways, that feels like a match the gritty Gareth Barry is supposed to play.
The final 10 teams to join this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage will be decided over the next eight days, starting Tuesday with five first legs.
Hoffenheim 1-2 Liverpool — RECAP
This one was a lot of fun for neutrals, as Hoffenheim did not appear timid in its first UEFA Champions League match. Serge Gnabry was especially dangerous, and drew a penalty kick that led to nothing thanks to a tepid effort from Andrej Kramaric and a save from Simon Mignolet.
Sadio Mane won a promising free kick that Trent Alexander-Arnold fulfilled, and James Milner had a cross deflected home to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. Hoffenheim struck back late through Mark Uth, and it’ll probably take a two-goal win or better for the German side to advance to the group stage.
BSC Young Boys 0-1 CSKA Moscow
Spare a thought for Ghanaian center back Kasim Adams Nuhu, who is going to get a lot of flack for a late own goal that was, at worst, a two-way street. Young Boys looked set to head back to Russia knowing a win or scoring draw would get them to the UCL group stage, but Adams headed over his backstop and CSKA Moscow scooped up an own goal.
Qarabag 1-0 FC Copenhagen
Azerbaijan striker Mahir Madatov cleaned up a rebound and gave his side an edge as it heads to the road next week.
APOEL 2-0 Slavia Prague
Igor de Camargo and Efstathios Aloneftis (pictured at top) scored within the first 10 minutes to give the Cypriot hosts a strong result before a trip to Austria.
Sporting CP 0-0 Steaua Bucharest
There could be an upset brewing after the Romanian visitors held strong in Lisbon.