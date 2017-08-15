Reports: Newcastle adds Joselu; Chasing Wilshere, three others

Newcastle United’s search for an answer up top is heading South, directionally, and their hope for help in the midfield may be as well.

The Magpies are said to be on the verge of adding Joselu from Stoke City for about $6 million, and are linked to Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere amongst a host of other names as Rafa Benitez aims to build up his club for a long Premier League stay.

Joselu, 27, arrived at Stoke from Hannover 96 two years ago but struggled to find First Team time under Mark Hughes. He scored four goals in two preseason appearances for the Potters this season, but had reportedly already agreed to part ways with the club.

A story in The Express says Benitez is also chasing Greek keeper Orestis Karnezis and Legia Warsaw center back Michal Pazdan as well as oft-linked target Lucas Perez of Arsenal.

Speaking of Arsenal, Benitez is said to be requesting both Perez and Wilshere from Arsene Wenger. Wilshere went on loan to Bournemouth last season and played his most matches since 2013-14.

Newcastle fell 2-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, though the match was scoreless when Jonjo Shelvey took an absurd red card in the 50th minute for stamping on a prone Dele Alli‘s achilles.

Benitez’s striker corps is Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic, and the latter is out of favor with the manager for his potential to lash out at opponents. Joselu has a pair of double digit seasons in the Bundesliga, and perhaps the Spaniard can find his scoring boots under one of his countrymen.

