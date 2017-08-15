Reports: Swansea, Everton agree to $58 million Sigurdsson fee

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Gylfi Sigurdsson transfer saga is nearly over, as multiple reports say Swansea City has agreed to sell its Icelandic playmaker to Everton for $58 million.

Sigurdsson, 27, scored nine goals last season and teamed with Fernando Llorente to form a potent duo. He’s recorded seven-, 11-, and 9-goal Premier League seasons for Swans.

It’s a huge hit to Swans’ hope of surviving another season in the Premier League should the Welsh side not invest in a replacement. That said, using a good portion of that money would arguably make Swansea superior to their pre-sale status.

The move may also finally tip the scales for Everton in accepting an offer for Ross Barkley.

Swansea saw Sigurdsson score seven goals in 18 appearances during a loan from Hoffenheim in 2012, only to see the Bundesliga outfit sell him to Spurs for just under $12 million.

Swans then purchased Sigurdsson two years later for $12 million, and have now made $46 million on midfielder.

