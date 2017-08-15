UEFA Champions League: APOEL, Liverpool lead; Bizarre own goal lifts CSKA Moscow

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The final 10 teams to join this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage will be decided over the next eight days, starting Tuesday with five first legs.

Hoffenheim 1-2 Liverpool — RECAP

This one was a lot of fun for neutrals, as Hoffenheim did not appear timid in its first UEFA Champions League match. Serge Gnabry was especially dangerous, and drew a penalty kick that led to nothing thanks to a tepid effort from Andrej Kramaric and a save from Simon Mignolet.

Sadio Mane won a promising free kick that Trent Alexander-Arnold fulfilled, and James Milner had a cross deflected home to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. Hoffenheim struck back late through Mark Uth, and it’ll probably take a two-goal win or better for the German side to advance to the group stage.

BSC Young Boys 0-1 CSKA Moscow

Spare a thought for Ghanaian center back Kasim Adams Nuhu, who is going to get a lot of flack for a late own goal that was, at worst, a two-way street. Young Boys looked set to head back to Russia knowing a win or scoring draw would get them to the UCL group stage, but Adams headed over his backstop and CSKA Moscow scooped up an own goal.

What do you think?

Is this the worst way to lose a game in stoppage time you've ever seen? Gotta feel for the lad.😰 #UCL https://t.co/ubKP1NTiQ2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 15, 2017

Qarabag 1-0 FC Copenhagen

Azerbaijan striker Mahir Madatov cleaned up a rebound and gave his side an edge as it heads to the road next week.

APOEL 2-0 Slavia Prague

Igor de Camargo and Efstathios Aloneftis (pictured at top) scored within the first 10 minutes to give the Cypriot hosts a strong result before a trip to Austria.

Sporting CP 0-0 Steaua Bucharest

There could be an upset brewing after the Romanian visitors held strong in Lisbon.

Follow @NicholasMendola