World Cup 2026 bid releases list of potential host cities

With the 2026 World Cup bid a joint one between the USA, Mexico and Canada, they won’t be short of host cities and stadiums to play the games.
On Tuesday a statement was released detailing the 49 venues those behind the bid want to consider as host venues for the expanded 48-team World Cup.
If the cities and venues mentioned below submit their interest in hosting games then it will be considered.
A further shortlist is expected in September.
Via the statement, below is a list of the venues which will now come under consideration as the bid team prepare to finalize their plan to FIFA.
United States (34 cities, 37 stadiums)
Atlanta, GA
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
75,000
Baltimore, MD
M&T Bank Stadium
71,008
Birmingham, AL
Legion Field
71,594
Boston, MA (Foxborough, MA)
Gillette Stadium
65,892
Charlotte, NC
Bank of America Stadium
75,400
Chicago, IL
Soldier Field
61,500
Cincinnati, OH
Paul Brown Stadium
65,515
Cleveland, OH
FirstEnergy Stadium
68,710
Dallas, TX
Cotton Bowl
92,100
Dallas, TX (Arlington, TX)
AT&T Stadium
105,000
Denver, CO
Sports Authority Field at Mile High
76,125
Detroit, MI
Ford Field
65,000
Green Bay, WI
Lambeau Field
81,441
Houston, TX
NRG Stadium
71,500
Indianapolis, IN
Lucas Oil Stadium
65,700
Jacksonville, FL
EverBank Field
64,000
Kansas City, MO
Arrowhead Stadium
76,416
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders Stadium
72,000
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
78,500
Los Angeles, CA (Inglewood, CA)
LA Stadium at Hollywood Park
TBD
Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena, CA)
Rose Bowl
87,527
Miami, FL
Hard Rock Stadium
65,767
Minneapolis, MN
U.S. Bank Stadium
63,000
Nashville, TN
Nissan Stadium
69,143
New Orleans, LA
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
72,000
New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, NJ)
MetLife Stadium
82,500
Orlando, FL
Camping World Stadium
65,000
Philadelphia, PA
Lincoln Financial Field
69,328
Phoenix, AZ (Glendale, AZ)
University of Phoenix Stadium
73,000
Pittsburgh, PA
Heinz Field
68,400
Salt Lake City, UT
Rice-Eccles Stadium
45,807
San Antonio, TX
Alamodome
72,000
San Diego, CA
Qualcomm Stadium
71,500
San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara, CA)
Levi’s Stadium
75,000
Seattle, WA
CenturyLink Field
69,000
Tampa, FL
Raymond James Stadium
73,309
Washington, DC (Landover, MD)
FedEx Field
82,000
Canada (7 cities, 9 stadiums)
Calgary, Alberta
McMahon Stadium
35,650
Edmonton, Alberta
Commonwealth Stadium
56,335
Montréal, Québec
Stade Olympique
61,004
Montréal, Québec
Stade Saputo
20,801
Ottawa, Ontario
TD Place Stadium
24,341
Regina, Saskatchewan
Mosaic Stadium
30,048
Toronto, Ontario
Rogers Centre
53,506
Toronto, Ontario
BMO Field
28,026
Vancouver, British Columbia
BC Place
55,165
Mexico (3 cities, 3 stadiums)
Guadalajara, Jalisco
Estadio Chivas
45,364
Mexico City
Estadio Azteca
87,000
Monterrey, Nuevo León
Estadio Rayados
52,237