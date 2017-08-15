More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
World Cup 2026 bid releases list of potential host cities

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 15, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

With the 2026 World Cup bid a joint one between the USA, Mexico and Canada, they won’t be short of host cities and stadiums to play the games.

On Tuesday a statement was released detailing the 49 venues those behind the bid want to consider as host venues for the expanded 48-team World Cup.

If the cities and venues mentioned below submit their interest in hosting games then it will be considered.

A further shortlist is expected in September.

Via the statement, below is a list of the venues which will now come under consideration as the bid team prepare to finalize their plan to FIFA.

United States (34 cities, 37 stadiums)

Atlanta, GA: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 75,000

Baltimore, MD: M&T Bank Stadium, 71,008

Birmingham, AL: Legion Field, 71,594

Boston, MA (Foxborough, MA): Gillette Stadium, 65,892

Charlotte, NC: Bank of America Stadium, 75,400

Chicago, IL: Soldier Field, 61,500

Cincinnati, OH: Paul Brown Stadium, 65,515

Cleveland, OH: FirstEnergy Stadium, 68,710

Dallas, TX: Cotton Bowl, 92,100

Dallas, TX (Arlington, TX): AT&T Stadium, 105,000

Denver, CO: Sports Authority Field at Mile High, 76,125

Detroit, MI: Ford Field, 65,000

Green Bay, WI: Lambeau Field, 81,441

Houston, TX: NRG Stadium, 71,500

Indianapolis, IN: Lucas Oil Stadium, 65,700

Jacksonville, FL: EverBank Field, 64,000

Kansas City, MO: Arrowhead Stadium, 76,416

Las Vegas, NV: Raiders Stadium, 72,000

Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, 78,500

Los Angeles, CA (Inglewood, CA): LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, TBD

Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena, CA): Rose Bowl, 87,527

Miami, FL: Hard Rock Stadium, 65,767

Minneapolis, MN: U.S. Bank Stadium, 63,000

Nashville, TN: Nissan Stadium, 69,143

New Orleans, LA: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 72,000

New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, NJ): MetLife Stadium, 82,500

Orlando, FL: Camping World Stadium, 65,000

Philadelphia, PA: Lincoln Financial Field, 69,328

Phoenix, AZ (Glendale, AZ): University of Phoenix Stadium, 73,000

Pittsburgh, PA: Heinz Field, 68,400

Salt Lake City, UT: Rice-Eccles Stadium, 45,807

San Antonio, TX: Alamodome, 72,000

San Diego, CA: Qualcomm Stadium, 71,500

San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara, CA): Levi’s Stadium, 75,000

Seattle, WA: CenturyLink Field, 69,000

Tampa, FL: Raymond James Stadium, 73,309

Washington, DC (Landover, MD): FedEx Field, 82,000

Canada (7 cities, 9 stadiums)

Calgary, Alberta: McMahon Stadium, 35,650

Edmonton, Alberta: Commonwealth Stadium, 56,335

Montrral, Quebec: Stade Olympique, 61,004

Montreal, Qubec: Stade Saputo, 20,801

Ottawa, Ontario: TD Place Stadium, 24,341

Regina, Saskatchewan: Mosaic Stadium, 30,048

Toronto, Ontario: Rogers Centre, 53,506

Toronto, Ontario: BMO Field, 28,026

Vancouver, British Columbia: BC Place, 55,165

Mexico (3 cities, 3 stadiums)

Guadalajara, Jalisco: Estadio Chivas, 45,364

Mexico City: Estadio Azteca, 87,000

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon: Estadio Rayados, 52,237

Reports: Newcastle adds Joselu; Chasing Wilshere, three others

By Nicholas MendolaAug 15, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT

Newcastle United’s search for an answer up top is heading South, directionally, and their hope for help in the midfield may be as well.

The Magpies are said to be on the verge of adding Joselu from Stoke City for about $6 million, and are linked to Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere amongst a host of other names as Rafa Benitez aims to build up his club for a long Premier League stay.

Joselu, 27, arrived at Stoke from Hannover 96 two years ago but struggled to find First Team time under Mark Hughes. He scored four goals in two preseason appearances for the Potters this season, but had reportedly already agreed to part ways with the club.

A story in The Express says Benitez is also chasing Greek keeper Orestis Karnezis and Legia Warsaw center back Michal Pazdan as well as oft-linked target Lucas Perez of Arsenal.

Speaking of Arsenal, Benitez is said to be requesting both Perez and Wilshere from Arsene Wenger. Wilshere went on loan to Bournemouth last season and played his most matches since 2013-14.

Newcastle fell 2-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, though the match was scoreless when Jonjo Shelvey took an absurd red card in the 50th minute for stamping on a prone Dele Alli‘s achilles.

Benitez’s striker corps is Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic, and the latter is out of favor with the manager for his potential to lash out at opponents. Joselu has a pair of double digit seasons in the Bundesliga, and perhaps the Spaniard can find his scoring boots under one of his countrymen.

Video: FC Cincinnati holds halftime lead against Red Bulls

By Matt ReedAug 15, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

The Cinderella of the 2017 U.S. Open Cup has shown no signs of slowing down in the year’s competition, and with one half remaining a USL side could be on the verge of reaching the final.

FC Cincinnati leads the New York Red Bulls, 1-0, at the break after Corben Bone blasted the hosts into the lead just after the half-hour mark.

It was a beautiful lay off from Danni Konig inside the Red Bulls penalty area that set up Bone, and the 28-year-old made no mistake with his volley.

With one half remaining, will Cincinnati be able to hold off the MLS side?

Pogba on Manchester United return: “I have come back as a man”

By Nicholas MendolaAug 15, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT

Perhaps no one feels as good about Manchester United’s signing of Nemanja Matic as his midfield mate Paul Pogba, with both having starring roles — who didn’t, really? — as United battered West Ham 4-0 on Sunday.

“Against West Ham, Matic was starting behind and I could worry more about attacking,” Pogba told The Telegraph. “I feel good playing that way,”

The French midfielder’s quotes are part of an interview with The Telegraph.

Pogba, of course, came back to Manchester United on a world record transfer fee in the Summer of 2016, and with that came a lot of pressure.

The player, 24, says he’s noticed that the media has moved on from the price tag talk and is talking more about the play on the field. Pogba says he came back from Juventus a much different person.

“When I left I always felt like I had missed something at United because I wasn’t a first XI player. Now I’m happy to be back. I grew up a lot in Italy and I have come back as a man. I am always confident and now it is my second season. I know more about the Premier League and I adapt more with the team.”

Pogba made just seven appearances for United by the time he left on a free transfer in 2012, his three Premier League matches amounting to a total of 68 minutes.

Now back and a focal point, Pogba was sure to point out that his goal against West Ham was only important in that it helps put the club on a path toward silverware. Read all his comments here.

On precipice of history, Gareth Barry joins West Brom

By Nicholas MendolaAug 15, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT

Tony Pulis has his replacement for Darren Fletcher.

The West Bromwich Albion manager made the comparison after his club announced the addition of Gareth Barry, the consistent midfielder set to set another Premier League standard with five more appearances.

Barry, 36, has the second-most appearances in league history, and will soon chase down Manchester United’s Ryan Giggs to become the all-time leader. Barry has 628 appearances between Everton, Manchester City, and Aston Villa.

Everton receives an undisclosed fee for Barry, and the player gets a one-year deal. There was some talk of Barry moving to MLS, though that was always unlikely this year with the player on the precipice of history.

West Brom beat Bournemouth 1-0 in Week 1, and next matches up with Burnley. In some ways, that feels like a match the gritty Gareth Barry is supposed to play.