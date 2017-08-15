World Cup 2026 bid releases list of potential host cities

With the 2026 World Cup bid a joint one between the USA, Mexico and Canada, they won’t be short of host cities and stadiums to play the games.
On Tuesday a statement was released detailing the 49 venues those behind the bid want to consider as host venues for the expanded 48-team World Cup.
If the cities and venues mentioned below submit their interest in hosting games then it will be considered.
A further shortlist is expected in September.
Via the statement, below is a list of the venues which will now come under consideration as the bid team prepare to finalize their plan to FIFA.
United States (34 cities, 37 stadiums)
Atlanta, GA: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 75,000
Baltimore, MD: M&T Bank Stadium, 71,008
Birmingham, AL: Legion Field, 71,594
Boston, MA (Foxborough, MA): Gillette Stadium, 65,892
Charlotte, NC: Bank of America Stadium, 75,400
Chicago, IL: Soldier Field, 61,500
Cincinnati, OH: Paul Brown Stadium, 65,515
Cleveland, OH: FirstEnergy Stadium, 68,710
Dallas, TX: Cotton Bowl, 92,100
Dallas, TX (Arlington, TX): AT&T Stadium, 105,000
Denver, CO: Sports Authority Field at Mile High, 76,125
Detroit, MI: Ford Field, 65,000
Green Bay, WI: Lambeau Field, 81,441
Houston, TX: NRG Stadium, 71,500
Indianapolis, IN: Lucas Oil Stadium, 65,700
Jacksonville, FL: EverBank Field, 64,000
Kansas City, MO: Arrowhead Stadium, 76,416
Las Vegas, NV: Raiders Stadium, 72,000
Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, 78,500
Los Angeles, CA (Inglewood, CA): LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, TBD
Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena, CA): Rose Bowl, 87,527
Miami, FL: Hard Rock Stadium, 65,767
Minneapolis, MN: U.S. Bank Stadium, 63,000
Nashville, TN: Nissan Stadium, 69,143
New Orleans, LA: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 72,000
New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, NJ): MetLife Stadium, 82,500
Orlando, FL: Camping World Stadium, 65,000
Philadelphia, PA: Lincoln Financial Field, 69,328
Phoenix, AZ (Glendale, AZ): University of Phoenix Stadium, 73,000
Pittsburgh, PA: Heinz Field, 68,400
Salt Lake City, UT: Rice-Eccles Stadium, 45,807
San Antonio, TX: Alamodome, 72,000
San Diego, CA: Qualcomm Stadium, 71,500
San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara, CA): Levi’s Stadium, 75,000
Seattle, WA: CenturyLink Field, 69,000
Tampa, FL: Raymond James Stadium, 73,309
Washington, DC (Landover, MD): FedEx Field, 82,000
Canada (7 cities, 9 stadiums)
Calgary, Alberta: McMahon Stadium, 35,650
Edmonton, Alberta: Commonwealth Stadium, 56,335
Montrral, Quebec: Stade Olympique, 61,004
Montreal, Qubec: Stade Saputo, 20,801
Ottawa, Ontario: TD Place Stadium, 24,341
Regina, Saskatchewan: Mosaic Stadium, 30,048
Toronto, Ontario: Rogers Centre, 53,506
Toronto, Ontario: BMO Field, 28,026
Vancouver, British Columbia: BC Place, 55,165
Mexico (3 cities, 3 stadiums)
Guadalajara, Jalisco: Estadio Chivas, 45,364
Mexico City: Estadio Azteca, 87,000
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon: Estadio Rayados, 52,237