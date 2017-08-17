Watch, Stream live: Premier League TV schedule – Week 2

With the 2017-18 Premier League season up and running, there is plenty coming your way in Week 2. Here’s how you can watch it all.

Kicking things off the season on Saturday Manchester United head to the Liberty Stadium to face Swansea (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com)

Liverpool then host Crystal Palace at Anfield (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as Jurgen Klopp's side will have to refocus after their UEFA Champions League first leg clash at Hoffenheim in midweek.

To round things off on Saturday Stoke City welcome Arsenal to the bet365 Stadium (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as the Potters aim to get yet another positive home result against the Gunners. Will Arsene Wenger's defense hold firm?

Sunday sees Huddersfield Town welcome Newcastle United to the John Smith's Stadium (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) for their first-ever home game in the Premier League as two newly-promoted teams clash.

Then comes the big one: Tottenham versus Chelsea at Wembley (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in a huge London derby. With reigning champs Chelsea struggling along, Spurs will want to compound the misery of their London rivals.

Week 2 ends with a Monday night clash between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) between two of the biggest spending clubs this summer.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Arsenal — NBC [STREAM]



Sunday

8:30 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday

3 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]

