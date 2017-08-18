Transfer Rumor Wrap: Tottenham set to make Ajax’s Sanchez its record signing

Tottenham look set to break the bank on one of the world’s most exciting defensive prospects.
According to a report in the Guardian, Tottenham and Ajax have agreed on a $54.1 million transfer fee for centerback Davinson Sanchez. The Colombian international only joined Ajax a year ago but led the backline to the Europa League final, where Ajax fell to Manchester United.
Spurs officials reportedly traveled to Amsterdam earlier this week to sort out a deal to bring Sanchez back to London. It’s believed to be a $36 million transfer with add-on clauses worth around $18 million.
Sanchez will add more speed and strength to one of the Premier League’s best backlines, giving Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen a partner to play with in a back three.
Here’s some more news from around the Premier League:
Swansea chasing after Sigurdsson replacement
In the wake of Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s transfer move to Everton, Swansea City now have to use the cash infusion to find a replacement.
The club are already busy and have had a first offer rejected for Hull City’s Sam Clucas, according to the BBC. According to the report, the bid was worth nearly $15.5 million.
Clucas scored three goals and had one assist in 37 Premier League games in his lone season in the top division.
Snodgrass heading to Sunderland?
West Ham is reportedly ready to cut its losses with midfielder Robert Snodgrass.
After signing the Scotland international in January for a reported $9 million, he failed to score a goal in 15 Premier League matches. Now after being told he’s free to find a new club, Sunderland has emerged as a possible landing spot.
“When people like him become available you would be foolish not to consider it,” Sunderland manager Simon Grayson said in a press conference Friday. “That would be a deal dictated by finances. Can we do it? Who knows, but we might ask the question.”