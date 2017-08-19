Bundesliga wrap: Pulisic shines (again); Schalke tops RB Leipzig

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Bundesliga dipped its toes into a new season on Friday with Bayern Munich’s win over Bayer Leverkusen, then dove right into the waters on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin 2-0 Stuttgart

Australian attacker Mathew Leckie had a heck of a debut for Hertha, scoring in each half of a win over newly-promoted Stuttgart. Former USMNT player Julian Green was not in the 18 following reports that Stuttgart could sell the winger.

Schalke 2-0 RB Leipzig

Last season, Schalke finished a shocking season at mid-table while RB Leipzig went from newly-promoted to second in the league.

Order was restored for a weekend on Saturday, as ex-Spurs man Nabil Bentaleb converted a penalty kick before halftime to give Schalke a 1-0 lead. Yehven Konoplyanka added insurance in the second half as Schalke started the season right.

Wolfsburg 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Christian Pulisic scored Borussia Dortmund’s first goal of the Bundesliga season, the cued up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a inch-perfect pass through the six to make it 3-0 at Wolfsburg. Marc Bartra also scored for the visitors.

Elsewhere

Bayern Munich 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen — Friday

Mainz 0-1 Hannover 96 — Martin Harnik scores

Hamburg 1-0 Augsburg — Bobby Wood plays 87 mins

Hoffenheim 1-0 Werder Bremen — Kramaric scores

Freiburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Koln — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday

