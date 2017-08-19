Leicester 2-0 Brighton: Foxes ease past Seagulls

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Okazaki, Maguire on target for Leicester

Brighton yet to score goal in PL

Mahrez involved in both goals

Leicester on three points for the season

Leicester City eased to a 2-0 victory against new boys Brighton & Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Riyad Mahrez was influential as he was involved in everything good which Leicester did and Shinji Okazaki and Harry Maguire popped up with a goal in each half for the win.

The Foxes now have three points on the board, while Brighton have yet to score in the PL and have zero points. Life is tough at the top.

Leicester took the lead in the first minute as Mahrez danced past two defenders and his strike was palmed away by Matt Ryan to Okazaki who finished. 1-0 to the Foxes after 52 seconds.

0:52 – Shinji Okazaki is the first player to score inside the opening minute of a Premier League match in 2017-18 (52 secs). Keen. pic.twitter.com/kvDEQWzIY0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2017

The home side should have been 2-0 up in the first half with Okazaki dispossessing Markus Suttner but Jamie Vardy missed a great chance from his cross.

Brighton improved after their early struggles with Glenn Murray having a goal disallowed for offside.

Matty James fired over for Leicester and Okazaki missed a glorious chance before the break to make it 2-0.

Leicester did go 2-0 up at the start of the second half as Mahrez’s corner to the back post found Maguire who headed home on his home PL debut to double the Foxes’ lead.

Murray couldn’t be found in the box as Brighton tried to get back in the game with Chris Hughton throwing on Anthony Knockaert and Tomer Hemed to try and find a way back in.

Hemed forced Kasper Schmeichel into a fine save after coming on, but Mahrez went close down the other end as Leicester finished the game strongly, just as they started it.

