Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace: Mane the main man

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday with Jurgen Klopp‘s side having Sadio Mane to thank for their victory.

Mane’s game-winner arrived less than 20 minutes from time after Liverpool had huffed and puffed, plus Christian Benteke missed a glorious chance for Palace.

The win means Liverpool move on to four points from their opening two games and can now prepare for their UEFA Champions League second leg against Hoffenheim on Wednesday. Palace have yet to score a goal and have opened up Frank De Boer‘s time in charge with two defeats.

Liverpool should have taken the lead early on with debutant Andrew Robertson whipping in a wonderful cross and Joel Matip somehow headed wide with the goal gaping and Wayne Hennessey nowhere to be seen.

Robertson marauded forward on multiple occasions and delivered another fine ball but Joel Ward did just enough to put off Mane.

An end-to-end spell saw Roberto Firmino force Hennessey into a stop at the near post and then Palace raced down the other end with Jason Puncheon smashing on target as he forced Simon Mignolet into a fine save.

In the second half Liverpool started brightly with Jordan Henderson forcing Hennessey into a fine stop, but then Palace squandered a glorious chance.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek surged into the box and pulled the ball back for Christian Benteke perfectly but the former Liverpool striker, who has scored six times against them in the past, somehow blasted over from close range. A huge let off for Liverpool.

Liverpool brought on Mohamed Salah to try and spark their attack into life late in the game and he did have an impact. Salah broke free and set up Mane who wriggled clear of Palace’s defenders but his shot was blocked and Georginio Wijnaldum couldn’t force the rebound home.

Mane finally broke through for Liverpool with a scrappy goal but nobody cared as the Senegalese forward broke free and finished well under pressure. 1-0 to Liverpool and that is how it finished with Dominic Solanke and Robertson going close to adding some extra gloss on the scoreline.

