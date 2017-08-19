More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

VIDEO: Christian Pulisic scores Dortmund’s first goal of the season

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 19, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT

The kid just can’t help himself, can he?

Christian Pulisc, still just 18 years old, scored Borussia Dortmund’s opening goal of their Bundesliga campaign at Wolfsburg.

[ MORE: Latest USMNT news ]

The U.S. national team star picked up the ball on the edge of the box and smashed home across goal, hitting the far post before the ball hit the back of the net.

Take a look at the video below to see the Pennsylvanian playmaker strutting his stuff for Dortmund.

Who needs Ousmane Dembele anyway?

AT HALF: Gabbiadini puts Saints up; Foxes lead (video)

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaAug 19, 2017, 10:51 AM EDT

Five Premier League matches are sandwiched between Manchester United’s early demolition of Swansea City and a 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff between Stoke and Arsenal on NBC.

[ STREAM: 10 a.m. ET matches ]

Southampton 2-1 West Ham United

Saints are up a man and a goal after Nathan Redmond found Manolo Gabbiadini for a classy early finish, and Marko Arnautovic was sent off for a needless elbow to the neck of Jack Stephens.

Dusan Tadic converted a penalty on his 100th Premier League appearance, getting his 15th goal following a Jose Fonte foul on Steven Davis. Call it a gift from the longtime Saints defender to his former club.

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez netted his first West Ham goal when Fraser Forster pushed Michail Antonio‘s left-footed shot onto the path of the Mexican national team star.

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

Ben Foster‘s nice save on Johann Berg Gudmundsson keeps it scoreless at the break.

Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace

It’s no surprise that the Reds look the better money for a win, but a finish hasn’t come yet.

Bournemouth 0-0 Watford

Not much cooking at the home of the Cherries.

Leicester City 1-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

It took less than a minute for Shinji Okazaki to put the 2015-16 Premier League champions ahead of the newly-promoted Gulls.

Jose Mourinho: Man United “let the horses run freely”

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 19, 2017, 9:59 AM EDT

This season we will get used to seeing Jose Mourinho nodding his head in approval as it looks like he has a nasty smell under his nose.

[ VIDEO: United destroy Swansea

The Portuguese coach is feeling his Manchester United team, and rightly so, and images before the game show him pretending to smoke a cigar as he laughed and joked with Swansea boss Paul Clement.

Mourinho watched on as his side won 4-0 for the second-straight game to open the 2017-18 Premier League season, with a flurry of late goals in a three minute and 41 second spell doing the damage.

Speaking after the game Mourinho to BBC, the Red Devils boss is happy to let his side roam free after they dominated the game.

“During almost 90 minutes, I don’t say 90 because there was a moment when they had a chance and we lost a little bit the confidence,” Mourinho said. “They were waiting with class, calm and consistency for the moment to kill the game. Swansea played with five in the back and they had a moment when they felt they had to change and when they did we had more space and killed the game.

“I felt in control, if you had a chance to look at me and my body language I think you could see that. Football is football and when you make a mistake you can concede so I never felt totally relaxed. I had players on the bench who could help me. Happiness in our play. It happened to me so much with my teams, you winning 1-0 and you can can concede. There was no need to close the door, just let the horses run freely.”

One of those horses who galloped gallantly was Paul Pogba who dinked home a wonderful goal late on to make it 3-0 and he put in a dominant display with Romelu Lukaku (four goals in three official games for United) and Anthony Martial also scoring and Marcus Rashford once again impressing.

“We had a very good result. 4-0 again. We carry on this road. We want this and we have to carry on like this,” Pogba told Sky Sports. “We are more confident and we know each other more. First year you have the first year for the manager, you have to train the team, it is not easy but we still won trophies. This season we are more confident and we know the team very well. Everyone knows each other and we work for each other and that is easier for us.”

Henrik Mkhitaryan, who was named the man of the match with two assists late on, believes United are now getting some more luck after they drew plenty of games they should have won last season.

“The team spirit, that’s what we need. Of course we had it last year but now we have a little bit of luck where we are scoring the chances we are creating. We started very well and most important we keep doing the same,” Mkhitaryan added.

VIDEO: Man United score three in less than four minutes

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 19, 2017, 9:41 AM EDT

It took 3 minutes and 41 seconds for Manchester United to totally destroy Swansea City.

Leading 1-0 at Swansea as they entered the final 10 minutes, Jose Mourinho’s side were always in control.

Then they exploded into life.

[ RECAP – United batter Swansea 4-0

Henrikh Mkhitaryan set up Romelu Lukaku (he has three goals in his first two Premier League games for United) and Paul Pogba in a few moments, watch their goals in the video above, then Anthony Martial finished things off with a fine goal.

Click play on the video below to see Martial score for the second-straight game off the bench.

Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 19, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT

Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Liverpool welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield, Southampton and West Ham clash at St Mary’s, new boys Brighton travel to Leicester, while Bournemouth host Watford and West Brom head to Burnley.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

You can also access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bounemouth vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]