Brighton breaks club record with signing of winger Jose Izquierdo

Brighton hasn’t gotten off to the ideal start in its debut season in the Premier League, but a key reinforcement is on the way.
After starting the 2017/18 campaign with back-to-back defeats, the Seagulls announced on Sunday the signing of Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge in Belgium for a record fee.
The 25-year-old spent three seasons in Belgium’s top flight and totaled 38 goals across all competitions for Brugge, prior to making the move to England.
Additionally, Izquierdo has worked his way into the Colombia squad as of late, and scored his first international goal for his country in June 2017 in a friendly against Cameroon.
Only two matches will feature on the MLS docket Sunday evening, but luckily two of the league’s most exciting teams will take to the pitch.
First, New York City FC will attempt to continue its ascent up the Eastern Conference ladder when they host Kei Kamara and the New England Revolution.
In the night cap, the Seattle Sounders look to extend their unbeaten streak to nine matches when they welcome newcomers Minnesota United to CenturyLink Field.
Here’s the schedule and kick-off times for Sunday’s two MLS fixtures.
New York City FC vs. New England Revolution — 6 p.m. ET
Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United — 10 p.m. ET
The early reviews are in for Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain, and they’re quite good.
The Brazilian forward scored twice and assisted on two goals in PSG’s 6-2 win over Toulouse on Sunday afternoon, keeping the French giants unbeaten in their first three matches.
Neymar pulled PSG level just beyond the half-hour mark, before setting up Adrian Rabiot in the 35th minute to give the home side the lead at the Parc des Princes.
The 25-year-old wasn’t done though, as Neymar earned a penalty kick in the second half and scored the sixth and final goal of the day for the home side.
Edinson Cavani stepped up and capitalized on the spot kick with 15 minutes remaining, although Toulouse pulled a goal back minutes later when Thiago Silva scored an own goal.
PSG tacked on two more goals late through Javier Pastore and Layvin Kurzawa, making it 5-2.
There were some nervy moments in the latter stages of the match for PSG though, when Marco Verratti picked up his second yellow card and was sent to the locker room early.
Toulouse struggled to come up with chances on the afternoon, but the visitors did manage to make their lone quality opportunity count.
Max Gradel got Toulouse out in front in the 18th minute when the attacker finished off a cross from Kevin Amian.
Antonio Conte‘s side put in a brilliant shift on Sunday during Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham, but the Blues manager is far from done in the transfer market.
The Italian boss has been mulling various roster upgrades this window and it is believed that as many as five more players are on Conte’s wish list despite Deadline Day’s fast approach.
The Express is reporting that the Blues could spend over $250 million on Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Virgil van Dyke and several others.
It is believed that Van Dyke is one of three Southampton players on Conte’s mind, while Danny Drinkwater of Leicester continues to be linked to the London side as well.
Despite recently spending big on Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain still has another big catch on its mind, but the club will need to sell off some of its talent in order to acquire their next prize.
PSG is said to be closing in on a move for Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe, with the team set to spend well over $200 million for the 18-year-old.
Julian Draxler looks to be one of the casualties as the club attempts to clear financial space, although the German attacker only joined the French side just six months ago.
Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are all intrigued by Draxler’s $41 million price tag, with the 23-year-old considered to be a top-notch option for their attacks.
AC Milan has already had a strong summer, and the club could be preparing to acquire another well-known commodity in its midfield.
Jack Wilshere has reportedly been offered to the Serie A side from Arsenal after the 25-year-old midfielder spent the last two seasons on loan at Bolton and Bournemouth.
BERLIN (AP) Bayern Munich and Leipzig will face each other in the second round of the German Cup, and Borussia Dortmund will continue its title defense against third-division Magdeburg.
Sunday’s draw also paired Bundesliga rivals Cologne at Hertha Berlin, Hoffenheim at Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg at Hannover.
Schweinfurt, the only remaining fourth-tier side, faces last season’s finalist Eintracht Frankfurt. Third division Osnabrueck, which knocked Hamburger SV out in the first round, plays second-division Nuremberg at home. Schalke visits third-tier Wehen Wiesbaden and Fortuna Duesseldorf will host Borussia Moenchengladbach.
The games are scheduled to be played on Oct. 24 and 25.