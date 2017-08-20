More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Honoring victims of attacks, Barcelona wins league opener

Associated PressAug 20, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Wearing shirts honoring victims of the recent attacks in Spain, Barcelona opened its Spanish league season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Real Betis on Sunday.

Players had the word “Barcelona” instead of their names on the back of their shirts, and the Catalan hashtag “TOTSSOMBARCELONA” (We are all Barcelona) was on display around the Camp Nou stadium. The message was also shown on the stadium’s large screens, as well as on many banners carried by fans.

An emotional minute’s silence was held before the game as the music of Catalan cellist Pau Casals played in the background.

Before the minute was up, the more than 55,000 fans at the stadium broke into a round of applause and began chanting “No tinc por” (I’m not afraid), a chant which has become a symbol of people’s reactions to the attacks that killed 14 people and injured more than 120 in Barcelona and the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils.

Extra security was implemented in and around Camp Nou.

There was a minute’s silence before every Spanish league match this weekend.

Without Neymar and the injured Luis Suarez, Barcelona got off to a winning start in the league after consecutive losses to rival Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.

It scored two goals three minutes apart near the end of the first half – an own-goal by Betis defender Alin Tosca and a close-range shot by Sergi Roberto. Both goals came after plays started by Gerard Deulofeu, one of the players expected to try to replace Neymar after his world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

“We lost depth with Neymar’s departure and we have to find a way to overcome that,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said.

Lionel Messi looked lively but wasn’t able to score his 350th goal in La Liga. He came close, though, being denied by the woodwork three different times.

AP Sports Writer Tales Azzoni contributed to this report.

MLS Snapshot: New York City FC 2-1 New England Revolution (video)

By Matt ReedAug 20, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): For nearly 75 minutes, NYCFC couldn’t muster up any chances in the attacking third, but thankfully their captain did what he does best. David Villa scored his 19th goal of the season on Sunday night to pull out a 2-1 win against the New England Revolution, but it was rookie Jonathan Lewis that notched the winner. The visitors took the lead 20 minutes prior after Sean Johnson spilled a shot in front of his own goal, allowing Teal Bunbury to pounce on the rebound. NYCFC now moves to within four points of Eastern Conference leaders Toronto FC with nine matches remaining in the regular season.

Three four moments that mattered

16′ — Harrison breaks ankles, but Villa can’t finish — This might be the only time all see you’ll see David Villa miss a chance like this…

38′ — Johnson gets a finger tip to Rowe’s blast — Sean Johnson had no work to do in the first half, at least until Kelyn Rowe decided to rip a shot from distance just before halftime.

57′ — Johnson’s error grants Bunbury, Revs the lead — Look away, NYCFC fans.

77′ — Villa find the back of the net — When you need a goal, who you gonna call? That’s right. David Villa. The NYCFC captain is now up to 19 this season.

Man of the match: David Villa

Goalscorers: Teal Bunbury (57′), David Villa (77′), Jonathan Lewis (90+4′)

Brighton breaks club record with signing of winger Jose Izquierdo

By Matt ReedAug 20, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT

Brighton hasn’t gotten off to the ideal start in its debut season in the Premier League, but a key reinforcement is on the way.

After starting the 2017/18 campaign with back-to-back defeats, the Seagulls announced on Sunday the signing of Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge in Belgium for a record fee.

The 25-year-old spent three seasons in Belgium’s top flight and totaled 38 goals across all competitions for Brugge, prior to making the move to England.

Additionally, Izquierdo has worked his way into the Colombia squad as of late, and scored his first international goal for his country in June 2017 in a friendly against Cameroon.

MLS Follow Live — NYCFC hosts Revs, Minnesota meets Sounders

By Matt ReedAug 20, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Only two matches will feature on the MLS docket Sunday evening, but luckily two of the league’s most exciting teams will take to the pitch.

First, New York City FC will attempt to continue its ascent up the Eastern Conference ladder when they host Kei Kamara and the New England Revolution.

In the night cap, the Seattle Sounders look to extend their unbeaten streak to nine matches when they welcome newcomers Minnesota United to CenturyLink Field.

Here’s the schedule and kick-off times for Sunday’s two MLS fixtures.

New York City FC vs. New England Revolution — 6 p.m. ET
Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United — 10 p.m. ET

Neymar’s double paces PSG in home debut against Toulouse

By Matt ReedAug 20, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

The early reviews are in for Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain, and they’re quite good.

The Brazilian forward scored twice and assisted on two goals in PSG’s 6-2 win over Toulouse on Sunday afternoon, keeping the French giants unbeaten in their first three matches.

Neymar pulled PSG level just beyond the half-hour mark, before setting up Adrian Rabiot in the 35th minute to give the home side the lead at the Parc des Princes.

The 25-year-old wasn’t done though, as Neymar earned a penalty kick in the second half and scored the sixth and final goal of the day for the home side.

Edinson Cavani stepped up and capitalized on the spot kick with 15 minutes remaining, although Toulouse pulled a goal back minutes later when Thiago Silva scored an own goal.

PSG tacked on two more goals late through Javier Pastore and Layvin Kurzawa, making it 5-2.

There were some nervy moments in the latter stages of the match for PSG though, when Marco Verratti picked up his second yellow card and was sent to the locker room early.

Toulouse struggled to come up with chances on the afternoon, but the visitors did manage to make their lone quality opportunity count.

Max Gradel got Toulouse out in front in the 18th minute when the attacker finished off a cross from Kevin Amian.