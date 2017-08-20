MLS Follow Live — NYCFC hosts Revs, Minnesota meets Sounders

Antonio Conte‘s side put in a brilliant shift on Sunday during Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham, but the Blues manager is far from done in the transfer market.

The Italian boss has been mulling various roster upgrades this window and it is believed that as many as five more players are on Conte’s wish list despite Deadline Day’s fast approach.

The Express is reporting that the Blues could spend over $250 million on Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Virgil van Dyke and several others.

It is believed that Van Dyke is one of three Southampton players on Conte’s mind, while Danny Drinkwater of Leicester continues to be linked to the London side as well.

Despite recently spending big on Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain still has another big catch on its mind, but the club will need to sell off some of its talent in order to acquire their next prize.

PSG is said to be closing in on a move for Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe, with the team set to spend well over $200 million for the 18-year-old.

Julian Draxler looks to be one of the casualties as the club attempts to clear financial space, although the German attacker only joined the French side just six months ago.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are all intrigued by Draxler’s $41 million price tag, with the 23-year-old considered to be a top-notch option for their attacks.

AC Milan has already had a strong summer, and the club could be preparing to acquire another well-known commodity in its midfield.

Jack Wilshere has reportedly been offered to the Serie A side from Arsenal after the 25-year-old midfielder spent the last two seasons on loan at Bolton and Bournemouth.