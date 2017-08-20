Report: Ibrahimovic to sign for Man Utd this week, posts teasing video

Look, at some point we may have to face the idea that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not from this planet.

The Swedish legend, 35, has healed well ahead of schedule and will reportedly sign a new contract with Manchester United this week.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Ibrahimovic was one of the best finishers in the Premier League last season, and the idea of him spelling Romelu Lukaku or Jose Mourinho putting the two beasts on the pitch at the same time will only reinforce thoughts that United can chase hardware in any tournament it enters this season.

From ESPN.co.uk:

The new contract will be announced earlier than anticipated due to the former Sweden international’s quick recovery.

The reports comes on the same day the Swedish striker posted video his spin kicking a heavy bag with both legs and asking viewers which of his pegs boasted this summer’s surgically-repaired knee.

He’s probably an alien.

Follow @NicholasMendola