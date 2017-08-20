Spurs’ Pochettino: “The better team did not win the game”

Both Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino and defender Ben Davies says Wembley Stadium has nothing to do with why their club lost to Chelsea.

Pochettino was clearly stung by a loss in which their side out shot the Blues but conceded goals on both of Chelsea’s shots on target. Calling Chelsea a team only aimed to counterattack, Pochettino says Spurs deserved all three points.

[ MORE: Recap | JPW’s 3 things from Wembley ]

“I’m not frustrated, I’m disappointed,” Pochettino said. “The better team did not win the game.”

Earlier on television, Pochettino illustrated that point. From the BBC:

“We are one step ahead than last season. We were much better in every aspect of the game than Chelsea, they were just clinical. I am not frustrated or upset I am happy with the performance of the players. We are working hard, there are plenty of games to play.”

In other questions you can tell both Pochettino and the club are exasperated by the questions regarding Wembley Stadium as a home venue. And, at least Sunday, they are right to feel aggrieved by the idea that the stadium is to blame.

Hugo Lloris allowed a bad goal and Thibaut Courtois made a number of fine saves for Blues. That was probably the difference in the match.

Follow @NicholasMendola