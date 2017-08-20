Spurs’ Pochettino: “The better team did not win the game”

Both Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino and defender Ben Davies says Wembley Stadium has nothing to do with why their club lost to Chelsea.
Pochettino was clearly stung by a loss in which their side out shot the Blues but conceded goals on both of Chelsea’s shots on target. Calling Chelsea a team only aimed to counterattack, Pochettino says Spurs deserved all three points.
“I’m not frustrated, I’m disappointed,” Pochettino said. “The better team did not win the game.”
Earlier on television, Pochettino illustrated that point. From the BBC:
“We are one step ahead than last season. We were much better in every aspect of the game than Chelsea, they were just clinical. I am not frustrated or upset I am happy with the performance of the players. We are working hard, there are plenty of games to play.”
In other questions you can tell both Pochettino and the club are exasperated by the questions regarding Wembley Stadium as a home venue. And, at least Sunday, they are right to feel aggrieved by the idea that the stadium is to blame.
Hugo Lloris allowed a bad goal and Thibaut Courtois made a number of fine saves for Blues. That was probably the difference in the match.
Wayne Rooney‘s first half goal against old rivals Manchester City made the Everton man just the second player in Premier League history to score 200 goals.
The 31-year-old Rooney now sits 60 goals behind Newcastle legend Alan Shearer on the all-time list.
Rooney scored 183 of his PL goals for Manchester United, netting 15 before moving to Old Trafford and now two since his return to Goodison Park.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin had been lively all game and squared for Rooney, who blasted into the box and into a yard of space given by John Stones to side-foot a class finish between Ederson’s legs.
Man City’s Kyle Walker took a pair of quick yellow cards late in the half to further Man City’s plight.
Shearer is happy to have company:
Reports in Italy say Newcastle’s nightmarish start to the season may get a prime reinforcement in former Anderlecht midfielder Dennis Praet, now of Sampdoria.
Praet, 23, has a single cap for Belgium and played 34 times for Sampdoria during his first season with the Serie A club. He played 84 minutes of the Genoese club’s 2-1 season-opening win over Benevento this weekend.
He arrived from Anderlecht last season for just under $12 million, and Newcastle’s reported cost for his services will be right around $15 million.
More than capable in his own end and productive in moving play along, he’d play a bit deeper in Newcastle’s midfielder.
With Jonjo Shelvey suspended, Isaac Hayden had a feast or famine partner in on-loan Borussia Dortmund mid Mikel Merino in the Magpies’ disappointing 1-0 Sunday loss at Huddersfield Town.
Manchester City welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with two Barcelona legends colliding on the sidelines.
Both teams will be looking to make it two wins from two to kick off the season as their new-look, expensively assembled squads have plenty of expectation on their shoulders.
Pep Guardiola and Ronald Koeman will put their friendship to one side for this game.
In team news Man City bring in Leroy Sane for Danilo, while Everton move Davy Klaassen to the bench and have new club-record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson alongside him.
LINEUPS
Manchester City
Everton
Stoke City’s Geoff Cameron has become just the sixth American in history to make 150 appearances in the Premier League.
Cameron, 32, started at center back as Stoke beat Arsenal 1-0 at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday with the Potters defense holding firm to seal a big early-season win.
The U.S. national team star has been a mainstay at Stoke since arriving from the Houston Dynamo in 2012 and he is now only behind Clint Dempsey in terms of appearances made by an outfield player in the Premier League.
Selected 46th overall in the 2009 MLS draft by Houston, Cameron’s career has gone from strength-to-strength since joining Stoke and the USMNT center back signed a new two-year contract extension at the end of last season which will keep him with the Potters until at least the end of the 2018-19 campaign.
Therefore it is not inconceivable that given his great recent form and his versatility to play at center back, in central midfield or a right back, that he will rack up close to another 90 appearances over the next two seasons to overtake Dempsey’s total of 218 appearances.
Cameron has quietly moved ahead of the likes of Carlos Bocanegra, Brian McBride, Claudio Reyna and other U.S. legends in terms of appearances and his longevity in the PL, at perhaps its most competitive era in history, should be applauded.
With only Danny Williams and DeAndre Yedlin likely to play consistently elsewhere in the PL this season, Cameron is one of the few players still flying the American flag.
Here’s a look at who is ahead of him and when he can move further up the list of Americans to appear in the PL.
- Brad Friedel – 451 appearances
- Tim Howard – 399 appearances
- Clint Dempsey – 218 appearances
- Kasey Keller – 201 appearances
- Brad Guzan – 153 appearances
- Geoff Cameron – 150 appearances