UEFA Champions League playoffs: Differing levels of comfort

Only one of 20 playoff-contending clubs has a strong foot in the UEFA Champions League group stage with 10 second legs set for this week.

That’s Scottish champions Celtic, who took a 5-0 lead for manager Brendan Rodgers last week at Celtic Park and heads to the capital of Kazakhstan for a Tuesday date with Astana.

As for the rest, there are varying levels of comfort. Napoli leads Nice 2-0 and didn’t concede an away goal to the French side, so the Serie A side has to feel pretty good. Liverpool edged Hoffenheim 2-1 in Germany and brings two goals home to Anfield. That, too, is confident footing.

Steaua Bucharest and Sporting CP are the only sides level, scoreless after a match in Portugal.

But Olympiacos is in Croatia and a goal away from being on the wrong foot after a 2-1 win at home to Rijeka, and Hapoel Be’er Sheva has the same situation in Slovenia against Maribor.

At risk? Three high-profile away trips and the same number of group stage home paydays. The losers drop into the Europa League group stage.

Tuesday

All matches at 2:45 p.m. ET unless noted

Astana vs. Celtic (Celtic leads 5-0) — 11:30 a.m. ET

Rijeka vs. Olympiacos (Olympiacos leads 2-1)

Nice vs. Napoli (Napoli leads 2-0)

Sevilla vs. Istanbul Basaksehir (Sevilla leads 2-1)

Maribor vs. Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Hapoel leads 2-1)

Wednesday

All matches at 2:45 p.m. ET

Copenhagen vs. Qarabag (Qarabag leads 1-0)

CSKA Moscow vs. Young Boys (CSKA leads 1-0)

Slavia Prague vs. Apoel Nicosia (Apoel leads 2-0)

Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim (Liverpool leads 2-1)

Steaua Bucharest vs. Sporting CP (First leg 0-0)

