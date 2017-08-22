Celtic qualify for UEFA Champions League group stage

There have been plenty of ins and outs this summer across the Premier League, so we forgive you if you aren’t exactly on top of which new names are set for a breakout 2017-18.

Luckily, that’s where we come in.

After the opening two weekends of the season there are plenty of #hottakes out there but below is a look at five newbies who have already shown they’re set for a fine spell in the PL after arriving in the league this summer.

This is a ranking of players who have never played in the PL before this season.

Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield) – A stunning strike for Huddersfield against Newcastle to win the Terriers the game in their Premier League opener at the John Smith’s Stadium. The Australian international is comfortable on the ball and able to link midfield with attack and he has an impressive engine. He did play for Huddersfield last season on loan from Man City, albeit in the Championship, but he has never played in the PL before. Mooy is one of those players who will be picked up by PL Fantasy team managers readily over the next few weeks. Expect him to be Huddersfield’s main man when it comes to goals and assists.

Richarlison (Watford) – Watford look to have unearthed a gem from Fluminese in Brazil. The talented 20-year-old forward became the first Brazilian to score for the Hornets and bamboozled Bournemouth’s defense time and time again at the weekend. At $14.3 million he could be one of the bargains of the season with his pace and trickery complementing the power of Andre Gray perfectly.

Jese (Stoke City) – On loan from Paris Saint-Germain, the Spanish forward delivered the game-winner against Arsenal on his debut. Stoke’s fans have a new hero. Jese, 24, has landed at Real Madrid, PSG and Las Palmas in a nomadic career but he appears to possess the pace and cutting edge to finish chances. Exactly what Stoke needed.

Tiemoue Bakayoko (Chelsea) – Okay, it wasn’t his most polished display in midfield but after being out in preseason with injury, Bakayoko stepped in admirably and played a full 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Tottenham. A gritty player who put himself about, the former Monaco man gave a good account of himself. Imagine how much of a beast the 23-year-old will be alongside N'Golo Kante when he is fully fit.

Danilo (Man City) – He only played for 25 minutes against Everton but he showed plenty of attacking promise (forcing Jordan Pickford into a fine stop down low) from right back as well as defensive solidity. He did the same in his PL debut at left back at Brighton in Week 1. Danilo won’t steal the headlines but he will soon become of Pep Guardiola‘s most important defensive players due to his impressive versatility. The experience of the Brazilian international will be key in holding City’s leaky defense together.

