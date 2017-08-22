Diego Costa moves out of his London home

The clearest indication yet has arrived that Chelsea striker doesn’t intend to return to England.

According to multiple reports in the UK Costa, 28, has sent in a removal firm to clear up his remaining belongings at his home in Surrey on the outskirts of London and has also had all amenities cut off at his base in England.

His friends say he no longer has a home in London, as Costa had been living in the $10 million home previously occupied by Fernando Torres.

The Brazilian-born Spanish international striker is currently back in Brazil at his family home, refusing to return to Chelsea until they sell him to his former club Atletico Madrid.

This all came after Costa was told by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, reportedly via a text message, that he was no longer needed at Chelsea and could leave this summer. Chelsea say that Costa has known since January that he would be sold this summer, but his lawyer has threatened legal action against Conte and Chelsea for their handling of the situation.

With Atletico unable to register any new players until January 2018 due to a current transfer ban from FIFA, Costa’s situation is complex.

What isn’t complex is his stance that he will stay in Brazil and isn’t bothered about being fined by Chelsea who insist he should return to their Cobham training base and train with their reserve team.