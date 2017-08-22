EFL Cup wrap: USMNT’s Gooch shines; Watford upset

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Six Premier League teams dodged upsets upon entering the League Cup, stylized as the EFL Cup for a second season, but a seventh was not as fortunate.

Watford 2-3 Bristol City

Etienne Capoue scored just after halftime to give the Hornets a leg up, but goals from Freddie Hinds and Bobby Reid eight minutes apart gave the Robins a lead that Niclas Eliasson buttressed in stoppage time. Adrian Mariappa pulled one back, but it wasn’t enough for Marco Silva‘s men.

Crystal Palace 2-1 Ipswich Town

The unbeaten Tractor Boys were as much of a problem as advertised, but James McArthur scored in the 76th and 84th minutes to give the Eagles a spot in the next round. Man City loanee Bersant Celina nabbed Ipswich Town’s lone goal.

MK Dons 1-4 Swansea City

Leroy Fer gave Swans a pair of leads at 1-0 and 2-1 before Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew scored late to salt away the win at Stadium MK.

Sheffield United 1-4 Leicester City

The popular score line saw Islam Slimani bag a brace in between goals from Demarai Gray and Ahmed Musa.

Carlisle United 1-2 Sunderland

USMNT youngster Lynden Gooch scored an 80th minute winner after assisting on Donald Love‘s opener, as the Black Cats scored a road win.

It’s the 21-year-old Gooch’s first senior goal for the Black Cats in his 19th appearance. It’s also his first assist and should give food for thought to boss Simon Grayson, who has been using him off the bench. Gooch played 362 Premier League minutes last season.

Tuesday’s other results

Aston Villa 4-1 Wigan Athletic

Leeds United 5-1 Newport County

Middlesbrough 3-0 Scunthorpe United

Norwich City 4-1 Charlton Athletic

QPR 1-4 Brentford

Fulham 0-1 Bristol Rovers

Cardiff City 1-2 Burton Albion

Doncaster 2-0 Hull City

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 Barnet

Accrington Stanley 1-3 West Brom

Birmingham City 1-2 Bournemouth

Reading 3-1 (aet) Millwall

Bolton 3-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Grimsby Town 0-1 Derby County (1st round match*)

*Derby will face Barnsley in a 2nd round match

