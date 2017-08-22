Five Premier League new boys set to become stars

There have been plenty of ins and outs this summer across the Premier League, so we forgive you if you aren’t exactly on top of which new names are set for a breakout 2017-18.
Luckily, that’s where we come in.
After the opening two weekends of the season there are plenty of #hottakes out there but below is a look at five newbies who have already shown they’re set for a fine spell in the PL after arriving in the league this summer.
This is a ranking of players who have never played in the PL before this season.
Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield) – A stunning strike for Huddersfield against Newcastle to win the Terriers the game in their Premier League opener at the John Smith’s Stadium. The Australian international is comfortable on the ball and able to link midfield with attack and he has an impressive engine. He did play for Huddersfield last season on loan from Man City, albeit in the Championship, but he has never played in the PL before. Mooy is one of those players who will be picked up by PL Fantasy team managers readily over the next few weeks. Expect him to be Huddersfield’s main man when it comes to goals and assists.
Richarlison (Watford) – Watford look to have unearthed a gem from Fluminese in Brazil. The talented 20-year-old forward became the first Brazilian to score for the Hornets and bamboozled Bournemouth’s defense time and time again at the weekend. At $14.3 million he could be one of the bargains of the season with his pace and trickery complementing the power of Andre Gray perfectly.
Jese (Stoke City) – On loan from Paris Saint-Germain, the Spanish forward delivered the game-winner against Arsenal on his debut. Stoke’s fans have a new hero. Jese, 24, has landed at Real Madrid, PSG and Las Palmas in a nomadic career but he appears to possess the pace and cutting edge to finish chances. Exactly what Stoke needed.
Tiemoue Bakayoko (Chelsea) – Okay, it wasn’t his most polished display in midfield but after being out in preseason with injury, Bakayoko stepped in admirably and played a full 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Tottenham. A gritty player who put himself about, the former Monaco man gave a good account of himself. Imagine how much of a beast the 23-year-old will be alongside N'Golo Kante when he is fully fit.
Danilo (Man City) – He only played for 25 minutes against Everton but he showed plenty of attacking promise (forcing Jordan Pickford into a fine stop down low) from right back as well as defensive solidity. He did the same in his PL debut at left back at Brighton in Week 1. Danilo won’t steal the headlines but he will soon become of Pep Guardiola‘s most important defensive players due to his impressive versatility. The experience of the Brazilian international will be key in holding City’s leaky defense together.
Celtic survived a scare in Kazakhstan to qualify for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the second season on the trot.
Brendan Rodgers‘ side beat FC Astana 5-0 in the first leg of their playoff last week at Celtic Park but the trip to Kazakhstan proved much trickier with Astana leading 4-1 late in the game which had pulled the score back to 6-4 on aggregate.
However, Scott Sinclair had scored a priceless away goal to make it 1-1 at half time and despite a late flurry of goals for the hosts Olivier Ntcham scored a deflected effort and Leigh Griffiths wrapped things up late on as Celtic lost 4-3 on the night but went through 8-4 on aggregate.
Last season the Scottish champions went out in the UCL group stage after being drawn with Manchester City, Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach and will be hoping for a kinder draw this time around.
The second round of the League Cup (known as the Carabao Cup in 2017-18 for sponsorship reasons) kicks off on Tuesday with 13 Premier League clubs in action.
All 13 have been drawn against lower-league opposition and those klaxons you can hear signify upset alerts.
Below is a look at how each Premier League club will get on as they enter the competition on Tuesday and Wednesday with a ranking on each game out of 10, with 10 being the most likely for an upset to occur.
Remember: the seven PL teams in European competition will enter the League Cup in the third round.
Upset alert ranking for PL clubs
Tuesday
Crystal Palace vs. Ipswich Town – 8/10
Brighton vs. Barnet – 4/10
Accrington Stanley vs. West Brom – 7/10
Sheffield United vs. Leicester City – 6/10
Birmingham City vs. Bournemouth – 7/10
Watford vs. Bristol City – 5/10
MK Dons vs. Swansea City – 5/10
Wednesday
Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest – 6/10
Southampton vs. Wolves – 7/10
Huddersfield Town vs. Rotherham United – 7/10
Cheltenham vs. West Ham United – 8/10
Stoke City vs. Rochdale – 6/10
Blackburn Rovers vs. Burnley – 6/10
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona is suing Neymar for the $10 million bonus it paid the Brazil striker for signing a contract he later broke to join Paris Saint-Germain on a world-record transfer.
Barcelona said on Tuesday that it wants Neymar to pay back the bonus for a contract in Oct. 2016 that tied him to the club through 2021. It also wants an additional 10 percent interest.
Neymar was able to leave Barcelona earlier this month after PSG paid 222 million euros ($262 million) to trigger a release clause included in his contract.
Barcelona said in a statement that it “has taken these actions in defense of its interests after the unilateral breaking of the contract carried out by Neymar just a few months after having signed his renewal.”
The club is also demanding that PSG pay the money, if Neymar is unable to do so.
Barcelona said the suit was filed on Aug. 11.
The clearest indication yet has arrived that Chelsea striker doesn’t intend to return to England.
According to multiple reports in the UK Costa, 28, has sent in a removal firm to clear up his remaining belongings at his home in Surrey on the outskirts of London and has also had all amenities cut off at his base in England.
His friends say he no longer has a home in London, as Costa had been living in the $10 million home previously occupied by Fernando Torres.
The Brazilian-born Spanish international striker is currently back in Brazil at his family home, refusing to return to Chelsea until they sell him to his former club Atletico Madrid.
This all came after Costa was told by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, reportedly via a text message, that he was no longer needed at Chelsea and could leave this summer. Chelsea say that Costa has known since January that he would be sold this summer, but his lawyer has threatened legal action against Conte and Chelsea for their handling of the situation.
With Atletico unable to register any new players until January 2018 due to a current transfer ban from FIFA, Costa’s situation is complex.
What isn’t complex is his stance that he will stay in Brazil and isn’t bothered about being fined by Chelsea who insist he should return to their Cobham training base and train with their reserve team.