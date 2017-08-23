Breaking down who each Premier League team could face in the UCL Group Stage

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League group stage lineup is complete, with five Premier League clubs making the list.

On Wednesday, Liverpool joined Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United in the group stage after beating Hoffenheim, 6-3 on aggregate in the playoff qualification round.

Thursday’s Champions League draw (2 p.m. ET) will place clubs into groups of four, where they’ll play three matches at home and away.

Here’s a look at the four coefficient pots and who each Premier League club could face:

Pot 1 (holders & champions of other top eight-ranked nations)

Real Madrid (ESP, holders) coefficient 176.999

Bayern München (GER) 154.899

Juventus (ITA) 140.666

Benfica (POR) 111.866

Chelsea (ENG) 106.192

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 87.526

Monaco (FRA) 62.333

Spartak Moscow (RUS) 18.606

Pot 2

Barcelona (ESP) 151.999

Atlético Madrid (ESP) 142.999

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 126.333

Borussia Dortmund (GER) 124.899

Sevilla (ESP) 112.999

Manchester City (ENG) 100.192

Porto (POR) 98.866

Manchester United (ENG) 95.192

Pot 3

Napoli (ITA) 88.666

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) 77.192

Basel (SUI) 74.415

Olympiacos (GRE) 64.580

Anderlecht (BEL) 58.840

Liverpool (ENG) 56.192

Roma (ITA) 53.666

Beşiktaş (TUR) 45.840

Pot 4

Celtic (SCO) 42.785

CSKA Moscow (RUS) 39.606

Sporting CP (POR) 36.866

APOEL (CYP) 26.210

Feyenoord (NED) 23.212

Maribor (SVN) 21.125

Qarabağ (AZE) 18.050

RB Leipzig (GER) 15.899

By way of winning last year’s Premier League, Chelsea get into pot 1. Manchester United and Manchester City are in pot 2 and Tottenham and Liverpool are in pot 3.

Per draw rules, teams can not draw another team from their association. That being said, let’s break down possible Premier League opponents in the group stage. .

CHELSEA

Pot 2 – Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Porto

Pot 3 – Napoli, Basel, Olympiacos, Anderlecht, Besiktas, Roma

Pot 4 – Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting CP, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig

TOTTENHAM

Pot 1 – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow

Pot 2 – Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Porto

Pot 4 – Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting CP, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig

MANCHESTER CITY

Pot 1 – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow

Pot 3 – Napoli, Basel, Olympiacos, Anderlecht, Besiktas, Roma

Pot 4 – Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting CP, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig

MANCHESTER UNITED

Pot 1 – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow

Pot 3 – Napoli, Basel, Olympiacos, Anderlecht, Besiktas, Roma

Pot 4 – Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting CP, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig

LIVERPOOL

Pot 1 – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow

Pot 2 – Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Porto

Pot 4 – Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting CP, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig