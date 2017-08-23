Breaking down who each Premier League team could face in the UCL Group Stage

The UEFA Champions League group stage lineup is complete, with five Premier League clubs making the list.
On Wednesday, Liverpool joined Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United in the group stage after beating Hoffenheim, 6-3 on aggregate in the playoff qualification round.
Thursday’s Champions League draw (2 p.m. ET) will place clubs into groups of four, where they’ll play three matches at home and away.
Here’s a look at the four coefficient pots and who each Premier League club could face:
Pot 1 (holders & champions of other top eight-ranked nations)
Real Madrid (ESP, holders) coefficient 176.999
Bayern München (GER) 154.899
Juventus (ITA) 140.666
Benfica (POR) 111.866
Chelsea (ENG) 106.192
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 87.526
Monaco (FRA) 62.333
Spartak Moscow (RUS) 18.606
Pot 2
Barcelona (ESP) 151.999
Atlético Madrid (ESP) 142.999
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 126.333
Borussia Dortmund (GER) 124.899
Sevilla (ESP) 112.999
Manchester City (ENG) 100.192
Porto (POR) 98.866
Manchester United (ENG) 95.192
Pot 3
Napoli (ITA) 88.666
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) 77.192
Basel (SUI) 74.415
Olympiacos (GRE) 64.580
Anderlecht (BEL) 58.840
Liverpool (ENG) 56.192
Roma (ITA) 53.666
Beşiktaş (TUR) 45.840
Pot 4
Celtic (SCO) 42.785
CSKA Moscow (RUS) 39.606
Sporting CP (POR) 36.866
APOEL (CYP) 26.210
Feyenoord (NED) 23.212
Maribor (SVN) 21.125
Qarabağ (AZE) 18.050
RB Leipzig (GER) 15.899
By way of winning last year’s Premier League, Chelsea get into pot 1. Manchester United and Manchester City are in pot 2 and Tottenham and Liverpool are in pot 3.
Per draw rules, teams can not draw another team from their association. That being said, let’s break down possible Premier League opponents in the group stage. .
CHELSEA
Pot 2 – Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Porto
Pot 3 – Napoli, Basel, Olympiacos, Anderlecht, Besiktas, Roma
Pot 4 – Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting CP, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig
TOTTENHAM
Pot 1 – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow
Pot 2 – Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Porto
Pot 4 – Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting CP, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig
MANCHESTER CITY
Pot 1 – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow
Pot 3 – Napoli, Basel, Olympiacos, Anderlecht, Besiktas, Roma
Pot 4 – Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting CP, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig
MANCHESTER UNITED
Pot 1 – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow
Pot 3 – Napoli, Basel, Olympiacos, Anderlecht, Besiktas, Roma
Pot 4 – Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting CP, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig
LIVERPOOL
Pot 1 – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow
Pot 2 – Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Porto
Pot 4 – Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting CP, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig