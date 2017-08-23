More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Breaking down who each Premier League team could face in the UCL Group Stage

By Daniel KarellAug 23, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT

The UEFA Champions League group stage lineup is complete, with five Premier League clubs making the list.

On Wednesday, Liverpool joined Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United in the group stage after beating Hoffenheim, 6-3 on aggregate in the playoff qualification round.

Thursday’s Champions League draw (2 p.m. ET) will place clubs into groups of four, where they’ll play three matches at home and away.

Here’s a look at the four coefficient pots and who each Premier League club could face:

Pot 1 (holders & champions of other top eight-ranked nations)

Real Madrid (ESP, holders) coefficient 176.999
Bayern München (GER) 154.899
Juventus (ITA) 140.666
Benfica (POR) 111.866
Chelsea (ENG) 106.192
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 87.526
Monaco (FRA) 62.333
Spartak Moscow (RUS) 18.606

Pot 2

Barcelona (ESP) 151.999
Atlético Madrid (ESP) 142.999
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 126.333
Borussia Dortmund (GER) 124.899
Sevilla (ESP) 112.999
Manchester City (ENG) 100.192
Porto (POR) 98.866
Manchester United (ENG) 95.192

Pot 3

Napoli (ITA) 88.666
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) 77.192
Basel (SUI) 74.415
Olympiacos (GRE) 64.580
Anderlecht (BEL) 58.840
Liverpool (ENG) 56.192
Roma (ITA) 53.666
Beşiktaş (TUR) 45.840

Pot 4

Celtic (SCO) 42.785
CSKA Moscow (RUS) 39.606
Sporting CP (POR) 36.866
APOEL (CYP) 26.210
Feyenoord (NED) 23.212
Maribor (SVN) 21.125
Qarabağ (AZE) 18.050
RB Leipzig (GER) 15.899

By way of winning last year’s Premier League, Chelsea get into pot 1. Manchester United and Manchester City are in pot 2 and Tottenham and Liverpool are in pot 3.

Per draw rules, teams can not draw another team from their association. That being said, let’s break down possible Premier League opponents in the group stage. .

CHELSEA

Pot 2 – Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Porto

Pot 3 – Napoli, Basel, Olympiacos, Anderlecht, Besiktas, Roma

Pot 4 – Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting CP, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig

TOTTENHAM

Pot 1 – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow

Pot 2 – Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Porto

Pot 4 – Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting CP, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig

MANCHESTER CITY

Pot 1 – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow

Pot 3 – Napoli, Basel, Olympiacos, Anderlecht, Besiktas, Roma

Pot 4 – Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting CP, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig

MANCHESTER UNITED

Pot 1 – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow

Pot 3 – Napoli, Basel, Olympiacos, Anderlecht, Besiktas, Roma

Pot 4 – Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting CP, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig

LIVERPOOL

Pot 1 – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Monaco, Spartak Moscow

Pot 2 – Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Porto

Pot 4 – Celtic, CSKA Moscow, Sporting CP, APOEL, Feyenoord, Maribor, Qarabag, RB Leipzig

Zlatan Ibrahimovic officially re-joins to Manchester United

By Matt ReedAug 24, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT

It had been rumored for some time that a possible return to Old Trafford could be in the works, but now it’s official.

[ MORE: Premier League TV, stream schedule for Week 3 ]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be back for a second season with Manchester United, the club announced on Thursday.

The veteran Swedish strike re-joins the Red Devils on a one-year contract after having previously signed a similar deal last summer.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in all competitions under Jose Mourinho, before having his season cut short with a serious knee injury this April. The 35-year-old missed the end of last season, which included United’s UEFA Europa League title.

Saint-Etienne’s proud defensive record faces a Neymar test

Associated PressAug 24, 2017, 9:52 AM EDT

PARIS (AP) Saint-Etienne is the only team in the French league not to concede a goal so far ahead of Sunday’s trip to play Paris Saint-Germain.

[ MORE: Premier League TV, stream schedule for Week 3 ]

Whether that remains the case after defending against Neymar remains to be seen.

Neymar has made a strong start to his PSG career since joining from Barcelona. It was somewhat expected considering he cost a world record 222 million ($262 million), but the speedy way he has adapted and the seamless high quality of his play have perhaps even exceeded expectation.

“I don’t know if there’s a way of stopping him,” said Toulouse striker Andy Delort, who witnessed Neymar’s destructive brilliance first-hand when PSG routed Toulouse 6-2 last weekend.

Somewhat modestly, Neymar puts his instant success down to the players around him helping him to settle in smoothly.

“The team has a Brazilian style of play and that makes it easier for me,” Neymar said. “The presence of Daniel Alves, of Marquinhos, of the South Americans is very important. We can laugh and joke together.”

Opponents are not finding it funny playing against him.

Neymar has been involved in eight of PSG’s nine goals in the two games he’s played, scoring three of them. He touched the ball 118 times against Toulouse, scored twice and was directly involved in the four other goals.

“He’s phenomenal, an artist. He’s just like Ronaldinho was, you just never knew what to expect when he got the ball,” Delort said. “The only good thing is that we only have to play against him once more this season.”

The comparison with Brazilian ace Ronaldinho – who made the reverse journey, leaving PSG to join Barcelona in 2003 – is an apt one.

Like Ronaldinho, Neymar has an unpredictable edge to his game. Although not as explosive and direct as Ronaldinho – a former Golden Ball winner – Neymar’s electric pace and speed of thought make him a nightmare to defend against.

Neymar’s second goal against Toulouse was among the best solo goals the French league has seen in recent years. A blur of quick feet, astonishing balance and exotic dribbling moves, it left his spectators and teammates alike in awe.

“He scores goals you see in cartoons,” midfielder Marco Verratti said, while Edinson Cavani – scorer of a whopping 49 goals for PSG last season – added that “for us it seems crazy, but for him it’s just normal.”

Neymar’s starting position is on the left flank, but he rarely stays there. His eye for goal often takes him into more central positions, where he can use his skill and glue-like ball control to attack the heart of the defense at speed.

As the team’s center forward, Cavani also needs that central space to flourish. Therefore, signing Neymar came with an element of risk in that they might get in each other’s way – or that Neymar would eat up the space needed by Cavani.

Yet in two games so far, they have switched positions with relative ease, and even set up goals for each other.

There seems to be none of the confusion that sometimes appeared in recent years, when Cavani had an awkward time alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic – PSG’s all-time top scorer with 156 goals in just 180 games.

In fact, the early signs are encouraging that Neymar and Cavani – who is still in his prime at 30 – are highly compatible.

Potentially, PSG has a dream partnership in the making, and that’s unwelcome news for Saint-Etienne.

Watch, Stream live: Premier League TV schedule – Week 3

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

Are you ready for the final Premier League weekend until September 9? With the international break fast approaching, it’s time to soak in all the PL action we can.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

Kicking things on Saturday Bournemouth host Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Eddie Howe‘s men hoping to halt a run of four-straight defeats in the Premier League to Pep Guardiola‘s side.

Newcastle then host West Ham at St James’ Park (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in a battle between two teams who have yet to pick up a point this season.

To round things off on Saturday Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as Jose Mourinho aims to make it three wins from three to start the season.

Sunday sees Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Antonio Conte‘s men looking to build on their big win at Tottenham when Wayne Rooney and the Toffees come to west London.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush" ] 

Week 3 ends with a massive clash between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with the title hopefuls colliding. Rumor has it that defending is optional for both of these teams…

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. West Ham United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Leicester City — NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
8:30 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
11 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Europa League Preview: Everton, Milan look to make group stage

By Daniel KarellAug 23, 2017, 10:36 PM EDT

Everton look to make it back into the Europa League group stage for the first time since the 2014-2015 season and it has a two-goal advantage heading into the second leg of its tie.

Ronald Koeman and co. travel to Croatia to face Hadjuk Split Thursday having won the first leg at Goodison Park, 2-0. Everton is coming off a hard-fought draw on Monday with Manchester City and will be on short rest heading into the match.

Elsewhere in Europa League action, AC Milan take its 6-0 aggregate lead to Skopje, Macedonia as the legendary club looks to return to the group stage of a European competition for the first time since 2013-2014.

Here’s a look at all of Thursday’s Europa League matches, with the current aggregate scores:

