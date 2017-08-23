Europa League Preview: Everton, Milan look to make group stage

Everton look to make it back into the Europa League group stage for the first time since the 2014-2015 season and it has a two-goal advantage heading into the second leg of its tie.

Ronald Koeman and co. travel to Croatia to face Hadjuk Split Thursday having won the first leg at Goodison Park, 2-0. Everton is coming off a hard-fought draw on Monday with Manchester City and will be on short rest heading into the match.

Elsewhere in Europa League action, AC Milan take its 6-0 aggregate lead to Skopje, Macedonia as the legendary club looks to return to the group stage of a European competition for the first time since 2013-2014.

Here’s a look at all of Thursday’s Europa League matches, with the current aggregate scores:

Hadjuk Split vs. Everton (Everton lead 2-0) – 3 p.m.

AEK Larnaka vs. Viktoria Plzen (Plzen lead 3-1) – 12 p.m.

Dynamo Kiev vs. Maritimo (0-0 on aggregate) – 12:45 p.m.

Ostersund vs. PAOK (PAOK leads 3-1) – 1 p.m.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Legia Warsaw (1-1 on aggregate) – 1 p.m.

Zenit vs. Utrecht (Utrecht leads 1-0) – 1 p.m.

Oleksandriya vs. BATE Borisov (1-1 on aggregate) – 1 p.m.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Altach (Maccabi leads 1-0) – 1 p.m.

RB Salzburg vs. Viitorul (Salzburg leads 3-1) – 1 p.m.

Sudova vs. Ludogorets (Ludogorets leads 2-0) – 1:30 p.m.

Fenerbahce vs. Vardar (Vardar leads 2-0) – 1:30 p.m.

Videoton vs. Partizan (0-0 on aggregate) – 2 p.m.

Skenderbeu vs. Dinamo Zagreb (1-1 on aggregate) – 2 p.m.

Midtjylland vs. Apollon Limassol (Apollon leads 3-2) – 2 p.m.

AEK Athens vs. Club Brugge (0-0 on aggregate) – 2 p.m.

Marseille vs. Domzale (1-1 on aggregate) – 2:45 p.m.

Rosenborg vs. Ajax (Rosenborg leads 1-0) – 2:45 p.m.

Braga vs. FH (Braga leads 2-1) – 2:45 p.m.

Athletic Bilbao vs. Panathinaikos (Bilbao leads 3-2) – 2:45 p.m.

Shkëndija vs. AC Milan (Milan lead 6-0) – 2:45 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Krasnodar (Krasnodar leads 3-2) – 3 p.m.

Austria Wien vs. Osijek (Wien leads 2-1) – 3:05 p.m.