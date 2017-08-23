More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Europa League Preview: Everton, Milan look to make group stage

By Daniel KarellAug 23, 2017, 10:36 PM EDT

Everton look to make it back into the Europa League group stage for the first time since the 2014-2015 season and it has a two-goal advantage heading into the second leg of its tie.

Ronald Koeman and co. travel to Croatia to face Hadjuk Split Thursday having won the first leg at Goodison Park, 2-0. Everton is coming off a hard-fought draw on Monday with Manchester City and will be on short rest heading into the match.

Elsewhere in Europa League action, AC Milan take its 6-0 aggregate lead to Skopje, Macedonia as the legendary club looks to return to the group stage of a European competition for the first time since 2013-2014.

Here’s a look at all of Thursday’s Europa League matches, with the current aggregate scores:

Hadjuk Split vs. Everton (Everton lead 2-0) – 3 p.m.

AEK Larnaka vs. Viktoria Plzen (Plzen lead 3-1) – 12 p.m.

Dynamo Kiev vs. Maritimo (0-0 on aggregate) – 12:45 p.m.

Ostersund vs. PAOK (PAOK leads 3-1) – 1 p.m.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Legia Warsaw (1-1 on aggregate) – 1 p.m.

Zenit vs. Utrecht (Utrecht leads 1-0) – 1 p.m.

Oleksandriya vs. BATE Borisov (1-1 on aggregate) – 1 p.m.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Altach (Maccabi leads 1-0) – 1 p.m.

RB Salzburg vs. Viitorul (Salzburg leads 3-1) – 1 p.m.

Sudova vs. Ludogorets (Ludogorets leads 2-0) – 1:30 p.m.

Fenerbahce vs. Vardar (Vardar leads 2-0) – 1:30 p.m.

Videoton vs. Partizan (0-0 on aggregate) – 2 p.m.

Skenderbeu vs. Dinamo Zagreb (1-1 on aggregate) – 2 p.m.

Midtjylland vs. Apollon Limassol (Apollon leads 3-2) – 2 p.m.

AEK Athens vs. Club Brugge (0-0 on aggregate) – 2 p.m.

Marseille vs. Domzale (1-1 on aggregate) – 2:45 p.m.

Rosenborg vs. Ajax (Rosenborg leads 1-0) – 2:45 p.m.

Braga vs. FH (Braga leads 2-1) – 2:45 p.m.

Athletic Bilbao vs. Panathinaikos (Bilbao leads 3-2) – 2:45 p.m.

Shkëndija vs. AC Milan (Milan lead 6-0) – 2:45 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Krasnodar (Krasnodar leads 3-2) – 3 p.m.

Austria Wien vs. Osijek (Wien leads 2-1) – 3:05 p.m.

EFL Cup Rewind: Southampton, Newcastle knocked out by Championship sides

By Daniel KarellAug 23, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT

Last season, Southampton made it to the EFL Cup final. This year, it’s a different story.

The Saints were bounced by Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2-0 at home on Wednesday in the second round of the cup. Joining Southampton of Premier League sides going home early was Newcastle, which lost 3-2 after extra time at home against Nottingham Forest.

Four other Premier League sides did advance to the third round, as Stoke City, Huddersfield Town, West Ham United and Burnley all won their fixtures.

Here’s a look at the rest of Wednesday’s EFL Cup action:

Blackburn 0-2 Burnley

Cheltenham 0-2 West Ham

Huddersfield 2-1 Rotherham

Newcastle 2-3 Nottingham Forest

Southampton 0-2 Wolverhampton

Stoke City 4-0 Rochdale

Breaking down who each Premier League team could face in the UCL Group Stage

By Daniel KarellAug 23, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT

The UEFA Champions League group stage lineup is complete, with five Premier League clubs making the list.

On Wednesday, Liverpool joined Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United in the group stage after beating Hoffenheim, 6-3 on aggregate in the playoff qualification round.

Thursday’s Champions League draw (2 p.m. ET) will place clubs into groups of four, where they’ll play three matches at home and away.

Here’s a look at the four coefficient pots and who each Premier League club could face:

Follow Live – Texas Derby, Cascadia Cup headline busy night of MLS action

By Daniel KarellAug 23, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

Welcome to MLS Rivalry Week.

The surging Houston Dynamo could move to first place in the Western Conference with a win over rivals FC Dallas while the current first-place side, the Seattle Sounders travel north and across the border to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The Dynamo have made an impressive turnaround under coach Wilmer Cabrera and he’ll have the trio of Ricardo Clark, Alberth Elis and star forward Erick Torres available to face Dallas after missing the Dynamo’s match at Vancouver last weekend, which ended 2-1 in favor of the Whitecaps.

FC Dallas are in its worst form of the season, winless in its last four games, but the team will be extra motivated to beat its rivals.

El Capitan is on the line after draws between FC Dallas and the Dynamo in two matches earlier this season.

Meanwhile up in Vancouver, the Whitecaps host a Sounders squad that pulled out a last-gasp victory last weekend over Minnesota United. While the team is in great form on the road recently (two wins and two draws), the top story heading into the game is the unexpected absence of Joevin Jones, who left the Sounders for his home in Trinidad and Tobago ahead of the upcoming international break.

On the other side, Fredy Montero faces his former club and carries an interesting record into Wednesday’s match. Of his 35 MLS goals, 11 have been scored against Cascadia Cup competition.

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s action:

Full schedule

Columbus Crew vs. LA Galaxy – 7:30 p.m. ET

D.C. United vs. Atlanta United – 7:30 p.m.ET

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo – 8 p.m. ET

Toronto FC vs. Philadelphia Union – 8 p.m. ET

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes – 10 p.m. ET

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders – 10 p.m. ET

Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids – 10:30 p.m. ET

UCL Playoff Wrap: Liverpool, Sporting CP, CSKA advance to group stage

By Daniel KarellAug 23, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT

It was another memorable European night for Liverpool in front of the Kop at Anfield.

Lifted by three goals in the opening 21 minutes, the Reds cruised to a 4-2 win over Hoffenheim 1899 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff stage Wednesday evening. With the win, Liverpool returns to the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.

Sadio Mane set up Emre Can twice and both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino chipped in with goals of their own to lead Liverpool to victory. After Can’s double and Salah’s goal gave Liverpool a three-goal lead, Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann brought Mark Uth off the bench onto the field and he promptly scored in the 28th minute to draw within two.

Firmino again put Liverpool ahead by three goals with a goal into an open net in the 63rd minute. Hoffenheim recorded a consolation goal in the 79th minute through Sandro Wagner but Liverpool was resolute and held on for victory.

Liverpool, and the rest of the winning clubs, will learn their fates for the group stage on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Champions League playoff scores:

Slavia Prague 0-0 APOEL (APOEL advances 2-0 on aggregate)

FC Copenhagen 2-1 Qarabag FK (Qarabag advances on away goals, 2-2 on aggregate)

FCSB (Steaua București) 1-5 Sporting CP (Sporting CP advances 5-1 on aggregate)

CSKA Moscow 2-0 BSC Young Boys (CSKA advances on aggregate, 3-0)