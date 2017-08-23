LIVE: Seven Premier League clubs in League Cup action

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Six Premier League teams enter the League Cup (officially known as the Carabao Cup in 2017-18) on Wednesday with plenty of potential upsets lined up for the second round.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores ]

Out of the seven PL clubs who began their League Cup quest on Tuesday, six remain with Watford the only casualties to lower-league opposition.

Newcastle, Southampton, West Ham and Stoke City are all in action on Wednesday as all six PL clubs face lower-league opponents for a spot in the third round, which is when the seven PL teams in European action enter the competition.

U.S. national team players to watch out for include Huddersfield Town’s Danny Williams who starts against Rotherham, while Eric Lichaj starts for Nottingham Forest at Newcastle United.

Below is the schedule for the League Cup games on Wednesday with all games to kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated.

Wednesday’s League Cup second round games

Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest

Southampton vs. Wolves

Huddersfield Town vs. Rotherham United

Cheltenham vs. West Ham United

Stoke City vs. Rochdale – 3 p.m. ET

Blackburn Rovers vs. Burnley

