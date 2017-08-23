Liverpool bombard Hoffenheim with three-goal first half

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Liverpool got off to a flying start in the second leg of its UEFA Champions League tie with Hoffenheim.

With the loyal Anfield crowd behind the team, the Reds scored three goals in the first 21 minutes, two of them from Emre Can to put Liverpool well in control of the tie.

Can’s opener was followed by a goal from Mo Salah before the German international scored a wide-open goal at the back post to make it 3-0 and 5-1 on aggregate. Sadio Mane played a big role in both of Can’s goals.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann went to the bench right after the third goal and brought on Mark Uth, who promptly scored to bright a little hope back to the German club.

Here’s a look at the flying first half of goals for Liverpool.

Emre Can 10′

Mané wonderfully sets up Emre Can, whose deflected shot extends Liverpool's aggregate lead. #UCL https://t.co/RXY86aGrjS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 23, 2017

Mohamed Salah 18′

Emre Can 21′

Another Mané backheel, another Emre Can goal. Firmino with a 👌 cross, too. Beautiful play from Liverpool. #UCL https://t.co/MdrChrUwzE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 23, 2017

Mark Uth 28′