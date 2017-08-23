Transfer Roundup: Tottenham complete signing of Sanchez, Clucas joins Swansea

Tottenham reportedly broke the bank for its first transfer of the summer.

The North London club confirmed that it had completed a transfer with Ajax for defender Davinson Sanchez after the Colombian international passed a medical. According to The Telegraph, the deal is worth around $54 million, a club record. The deal is subject to acquisition of Sanchez’s work permit but given the transfer fee and him being in Colombia’s squad, it’s likely a mere formality at this point.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The 21-year-old completed his medical & paperwork today and will wear the number six shirt. More – https://t.co/7q3F0SxhiR #WelcomeSanchez pic.twitter.com/67H8Tieb6O — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 23, 2017

The 21-year-old defender brings speed and strength to Tottenham’s backline as well as a year of seasoning in the Eredivisie, which features plenty of attacking talent. Sanchez will battle with Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen for a place in Spurs’ three-man backline.

It’s a risk moving to a new club a year ahead of the World Cup, but Sanchez is hoping that with appearances in the UEFA Champions League and Premier League up for grabs, he can do well enough to keep his place in the Colombia National Team squad.

Here’s some more transfer news from across England:

Swansea confirm Clucas signing

Swansea City has completed a transfer for one of its summer targets, using money provided by the Gylfi Sigurdsson sale to Everton.

Swansea City announced Wednesday afternoon that it had completed the signing of Sam Clucas from Hull City for an undisclosed fee, with Stephen Kingsley moving the other direction.

We are delighted to announce the signing of @samclucas from @HullCity for an undisclosed fee. ✍️ 📰 Full story: https://t.co/gAyqJFrVei pic.twitter.com/K4ahalaQHP — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 23, 2017

“I’ve seen a lot of Swansea and one of the main reasons I decided to come here was because of the way they play football. I think it suits me,” Clucas said in a statement.

“I had a bitter sweet season last year with relegation. Because of my playing background, I never thought I would play in the Premier League so I relished every game I played. From the first time I kicked a ball in the Premier League it was a dream come true.

“Once you’ve had a taste for the Premier League you always want to go back. So when the chance came up for me to do that again at Swansea, I grabbed the opportunity with both hands.’’

Clucas scored three goals and had one assist for Hull City last season as the team was relegated. He played 37 Premier League matches.