Barcelona reportedly finalizes lucrative Dembele deal

There’s been no hiding the fact that Barcelona needed to replace Neymar this transfer window, and it looks like the Blaugrana have found their man.

L’Equipe is reporting that the La Liga side has signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund after weeks of discussions about acquiring the young attacker.

It is being reported that the deal could reach over $170 million, including add-ons, making it the second-highest transfer fee in soccer history behind only Neymar’s recent move to PSG.

The Dembele saga has been a tumultuous one for Dortmund, which included the 20-year-old skipping out on training and the club subsequently suspended the midfielder from all team activities.

Barcelona also had serious interest in signing Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho during this transfer window, however, it appears the Brazilian-born player won’t be moving to the Camp Nou this summer.