Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly finalizes lucrative Dembele deal

By Matt ReedAug 24, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

There’s been no hiding the fact that Barcelona needed to replace Neymar this transfer window, and it looks like the Blaugrana have found their man.

L’Equipe is reporting that the La Liga side has signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund after weeks of discussions about acquiring the young attacker.

It is being reported that the deal could reach over $170 million, including add-ons, making it the second-highest transfer fee in soccer history behind only Neymar’s recent move to PSG.

The Dembele saga has been a tumultuous one for Dortmund, which included the 20-year-old skipping out on training and the club subsequently suspended the midfielder from all team activities.

Barcelona also had serious interest in signing Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho during this transfer window, however, it appears the Brazilian-born player won’t be moving to the Camp Nou this summer.

MLS Wednesday roundup: Wild Texas derby, TFC remains dominant

Twitter/@HoustonDynamo
By Matt ReedAug 24, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

As the Major League Soccer regular season hits its most critical juncture, teams in both conferences are scrambling for points.

Wednesday night was no different as seven matches took place across the league.

A crazy affair in Texas ended 3-3 as FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo after two late goals from Erick “Cubo” Torres pulled out the draw for the visitors. Meanwhile, the Portland Timbers crept closer to the top of the Western Conference with a narrow victory over the struggling Colorado Rapids.

In the East, it’s much of the same for Toronto FC, who continue to be MLS’ most dominant club. Greg Vanney’s side is now unbeaten in its last eight matches, and currently holds a seven-point advantage at the top of the Eastern Conference.

D.C. United will take wins however they can get them, and Ben Olsen’s group picked up their seventh of the season on Wednesday after Michael Parkhurt’s own goal proved to be the difference against Atlanta United. D.C. has managed to sweep all three matches against the MLS newcomers in 2017.

Here’s the full rundown of scores from Wednesday’s MLS action.

Columbus Crew 2-0 LA Galaxy
D.C. United 1-0 Atlanta United
FC Dallas 3-3 Houston Dynamo
Toronto FC 3-0 Philadelphia Union
Real Salt Lake 4-0 San Jose Earthquakes
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Seattle Sounders
Portland Timbers 2-1 Colorado Rapids

Previews of all 10 Premier League games: Week 3 (Video)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

Week three of the 2017-18 Premier League season promises plenty. The final matchweek before the international break will

Below you will find 10 preview videos on each of the Premier League games this weekend with team news, score predictions and more on each encounter.

Enjoy.

Liverpool v. Arsenal

Tottenham v. Burnley

Chelsea v. Everton 

West Brom v. Stoke City

Man United v. Leicester City

Newcastle v. West Ham

Huddersfield v. Southampton 

Watford v. Brighton

Crystal Palace v. Swansea City 

Bournemouth v. Man City

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 3

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT

We have one more weekend until the international break when teams can take a little breather from a hectic start to the season. Let’s make it count.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man United 3-1 Leicester City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 0-4 Man City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Watford 3-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET) – [STREAM

Tottenham 2-0 Burnley – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Chelsea 2-1 Everton – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Huddersfield 2-2 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET) – [STREAM

Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

West Brom 1-1 Stoke – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Newcastle 2-1 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]  

Crystal Palace 0-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET) – [STREAM

Zlatan Ibrahimovic officially re-joins Manchester United

Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Matt ReedAug 24, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT

It had been rumored for some time that a possible return to Old Trafford could be in the works, but now it’s official.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be back for a second season with Manchester United, the club announced on Thursday.

The veteran Swedish strike re-joins the Red Devils on a one-year contract after having previously signed a similar deal last summer.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in all competitions under Jose Mourinho, before having his season cut short with a serious knee injury this April. The 35-year-old missed the end of last season, which included United’s UEFA Europa League title.