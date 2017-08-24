MLS Wednesday roundup: Wild Texas derby, TFC remains dominant

As the Major League Soccer regular season hits its most critical juncture, teams in both conferences are scrambling for points.

Wednesday night was no different as seven matches took place across the league.

A crazy affair in Texas ended 3-3 as FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo after two late goals from Erick “Cubo” Torres pulled out the draw for the visitors. Meanwhile, the Portland Timbers crept closer to the top of the Western Conference with a narrow victory over the struggling Colorado Rapids.

In the East, it’s much of the same for Toronto FC, who continue to be MLS’ most dominant club. Greg Vanney’s side is now unbeaten in its last eight matches, and currently holds a seven-point advantage at the top of the Eastern Conference.

D.C. United will take wins however they can get them, and Ben Olsen’s group picked up their seventh of the season on Wednesday after Michael Parkhurt’s own goal proved to be the difference against Atlanta United. D.C. has managed to sweep all three matches against the MLS newcomers in 2017.

Here’s the full rundown of scores from Wednesday’s MLS action.

Columbus Crew 2-0 LA Galaxy

D.C. United 1-0 Atlanta United

FC Dallas 3-3 Houston Dynamo

Toronto FC 3-0 Philadelphia Union

Real Salt Lake 4-0 San Jose Earthquakes

Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Seattle Sounders

Portland Timbers 2-1 Colorado Rapids