Previews of all 10 Premier League games: Week 3 (Video)

We have one more weekend until the international break when teams can take a little breather from a hectic start to the season. Let’s make it count.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Man United 3-1 Leicester City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]
Bournemouth 0-4 Man City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Watford 3-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET) – [STREAM]
Tottenham 2-0 Burnley – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET) – [STREAM]
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Chelsea 2-1 Everton – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Huddersfield 2-2 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET) – [STREAM]
Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
West Brom 1-1 Stoke – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET) – [STREAM]
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Newcastle 2-1 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Crystal Palace 0-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET) – [STREAM]