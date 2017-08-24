Real Madrid dominates 16/17 UCL awards, Ronaldo voted top player

Real Madrid completed a historic feat in 2016/17 by winning its third UEFA Champions League title in four years.
[ MORE: UCL draw — Group H features Real, Dortmund and Spurs ]
The Spanish side’s dominance in the competition showed well on Thursday as the Madridistas took home a number of awards.
Cristiano Ronaldo and his 12 UCL goals earned him the Male Player of the Year award to go along with his Forward of the Season honors.
Teammates Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos also joined Ronaldo in earning accolades, as the pair took home Midfielder and Defender of the Year honors, respectively.
Here is a rundown of the winners from Thursday’s awards ceremony.
Men’s Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
Forward of the 16/17 CL Season: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
Midfielder of the 16/17 Season: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Defender of the 16/17 Season: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
Goalkeeper of the 16/17 Season: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)
UEFA Presidents’ Award: Francesco Totti (Ended Roma career after 16/17 season)
Women’s Player of the Year: Lieke MartensFollow @MattReedFutbol