Report: Spurs’ American back Carter-Vickers heading on loan

Cameron Carter-Vickers is gonna get some playing time in the rugged world of the Football League Championship.

The American center back won’t turn 20 until New Year’s Eve, and has represented the U.S. at youth levels from U-15 to U-20.

Carter-Vickers made four senior appearances for Spurs last season, all in Cup matches, and was on the bench for Tottenham’s opener against Newcastle but not in the 18 against Chelsea.

Spurs added to their center back depth with highly-rated Ajax back Davinson Sanchez, 21, earlier this week. American fans will be hoping CCV and Sanchez one day play together for Spurs.

It sounds like Carter-Vickers is going to get some work in a back three, which is no doubt be a big part of the reason Mauricio Pochettino sanctioned the loan.

From Sky Sports:

Boss Chris Wilder has been playing with a back-three this season – the same as Mauricio Pochettino – and Bramall Lane is seen as an encouraging place for Carter-Vickers to gain good experience.

This will be the most meaningful senior experience yet for Carter-Vickers, and American fans should be happy to see the 19-year-old go out on loan in the Championship, which has helped develop USMNT backs like DeAndre Yedlin and Tim Ream.

The Blades have won two and lost two in their first four matches.

