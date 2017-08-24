More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Reports: Arsenal pressures Oxlade-Chamberlain to stay

By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT

Will a mentor’s pressure, big dough, and a bit of guilt keep Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from an embarrassing switch from one London rival to another?

The Telegraph reports that Arsene Wenger and Arsenal are willing to sanction a $237,000-per-week pay packet for Oxlade-Chamberlain if the player is willing to turn down what could be a $45 million transfer to Chelsea.

Arsenal signed Oxlade-Chamberlain from Southampton when he was 17, and “The Ox” has made 196 appearances for the Gunners. His goal total is 20.

From The Telegraph:

Manager Arsene Wenger has also told Oxlade-Chamberlain that he has a “responsibility” to Arsenal after being nurtured by the club since joining from Southampton at the age of 17 and said that he was now ready to become one of the main pillars of the team.

The reports claim Oxlade-Chamberlain is ready to shoot down that offer in order to skip over to Stamford Bridge. Oxlade-Chamberlain would be Arsenal’s second-highest paid player (at least until Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, or their replacements sign new deals).

Report: Spurs’ American back Carter-Vickers heading on loan

Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT

Cameron Carter-Vickers is gonna get some playing time in the rugged world of the Football League Championship.

The American center back won’t turn 20 until New Year’s Eve, and has represented the U.S. at youth levels from U-15 to U-20.

Carter-Vickers made four senior appearances for Spurs last season, all in Cup matches, and was on the bench for Tottenham’s opener against Newcastle but not in the 18 against Chelsea.

Spurs added to their center back depth with highly-rated Ajax back Davinson Sanchez, 21, earlier this week. American fans will be hoping CCV and Sanchez one day play together for Spurs.

It sounds like Carter-Vickers is going to get some work in a back three, which is no doubt be a big part of the reason Mauricio Pochettino sanctioned the loan.

From Sky Sports:

Boss Chris Wilder has been playing with a back-three this season – the same as Mauricio Pochettino – and Bramall Lane is seen as an encouraging place for Carter-Vickers to gain good experience.

This will be the most meaningful senior experience yet for Carter-Vickers, and American fans should be happy to see the 19-year-old go out on loan in the Championship, which has helped develop USMNT backs like DeAndre Yedlin and Tim Ream.

The Blades have won two and lost two in their first four matches.

Crouch belittles his ultrafast red card after Spurs draw Real Madrid

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

Six and a half years later, now Stoke City big man Peter Crouch finds humor in the fastest double yellow in UEFA Champions League history.

On Thursday, Spurs drew Real Madrid in the UCL group stage. Crouch was reminded of an infamous evening in Spain.

The date was April 5, 2011. Tottenham Hotspur was in the midst of its longest UCL run in history.

It was the first leg of the quarterfinals, and Spurs were staring down Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Crouch had a pretty decent group stage, scoring three goals, and registered the only goal in the Round of 16 win against AC Milan.

The lanky striker was shown yellow in the eighth minute when he flipped Sergio Ramos with a slide tackle, then saw yellow for a second slide tackle of Marcelo (who may have been exaggerating the contact).

Old foe Emmanuel Adebayor had already given Real a 1-0 lead, and they went on to win the tie 4-0 and the quarterfinal 5-0.

Here's Crouch earlier Thursday:

If you’re a Spurs supporter, does time heal all wounds or are you a little ticked with the usually funny striker for recalling his stupidity? Here’s guessing Crouch earned more laughs than cries of anger.

UEFA Europa League wrap: Everton, Marseille, AC Milan move on

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

Gylfi Sigurdsson marked the first start of his Everton career with a bang, hammering a goal over the keeper from just past half as the Toffees advanced to the UEFA Europa League’s Round of 16.

Elsewhere, Marseille and AC Milan moved on, Ajax was sent home, and USMNT prospect Ethan Horvath had a busy and rough night between the sticks in Greece.

Hajduk Split 1-1 (1-3 agg.) Everton

Josip Radosevic hit a rocket just before halftime to pull to within one of Everton, but new Toffees midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson sank the drama with a 46th minute marker.

The goal came from more than 40 yards out and meant Hajduk would need a three-goal win. The hosts got a prime chance to get one back when Ashley Williams felled his mark inside the 18, but Jordan Pickford robbed Said Ahmed Said with a quality diving stop of his penalty attempt.

AEK Athens 3-0 (3-0 agg.) Club Brugge

American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was under siege, with the Greek hosts outshooting Brugge 14-4. Lazaros Christodoulopolous scored in the 27th minute and Andre Simoes nabbed two goals in the win.

Shkendija 0-1 (0-7 agg.) AC Milan

No six-spot this time, just Patrick Cutrone’s 13th minute finish to book Milan’s place in the group stage.

Marseille 3-0 (4-1 agg.) Domzale

Valere Germain scored twice and ex-Newcastle United attacker Florian Thauvin nabbed an 85th minute finish to ease the heavily favored Ligue 1 side into the next stage.

Elsewhere
AEK Larnaca 0-0 (1-3 agg.) Viktoria Plzen
Dynamo Kiev 3-1 (3-1 agg.) Maritimo
Oleksandria 1-2 (2-3 agg.) BATE Borisov
Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 (7-1 agg.) Viitorul Constanta
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2-2 (3-2 agg.) Rheindorf Altach
Ostersunds 2-0 (3-3 agg.) PAOK Salonika
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-0 (1-1 agg.) Legia Warsaw
Zenit Saint Petersburg 2-0 (2-1 agg.) Utrecht
Austria Wien 0-1 (2-2 agg.) NK Osijek
Crvena Zvedzda 2-1 (4-4 agg.) Krasnodar
Braga 3-2 (5-3 agg.) FH Hafnarfjordur
Rosenborg 3-2 (4-2 agg.) Ajax
Athletic Bilbao 1-0 (4-2 agg.) Panathinaikos
Videoton 0-4 (0-4 agg.) Partizan Belgrade
Skenderbeu 0-0 (1-1 agg.) Dinamo Zagreb
Midtjylland 1-1 (3-4 agg.) Apollon Limassol
Suduva 0-0 (0-2 agg.) Ludogorets Razgrad
Fenerbahce 1-2 (1-4 agg.) Vardar

UCL draw analysis: Chelsea, Spurs get worst of congestion

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

We know the group mates for the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League, but how do the fixtures play out for the five Premier League sides in the tournament?

[ MORE: Full UCL draw ]

Those answers, along with pre-draw expectations and the peers in their groups have us wondering whether the stocks of each are up or down.

Chelsea
Last season: Not in Europe
Best finish: Won 2011-12 Champions League

Fortune is… slightly down. As Antonio Conte begs for depth at Stamford Bridge, he’ll face two top sides. One faces a similar depth challenge in Atletico Madrid, while AS Roma may not have the top end force but is steady well past its regular 18. At least Qarabag will get some big money gate receipts.

As for the fixture list, woof. Chelsea has to go to Atleti three days before hosting Man City, it heads to Roma five days before hosting Manchester United, and goes to Qarabag three days before heading to Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur
Last season: Finished behind Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen in Group E
Best finish: Quarterfinalist, 2010-11 

Fortune is… way down. Spurs supporters deserved a better fate that Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and APOEL Nicosia. It’s probably a dead heat between Spurs and BVB as to who finishes second and who goes to the Europa League.

How do the fixtures go for Spurs? They are home to Everton before opening up UCL play with a visit from BVB, but consider this fortnight (or so):

Oct. 17 – at Real Madrid
Oct. 22 – vs. Liverpool
Oct. 28 – at Manchester United
Nov. 1 – vs. Real Madrid

Holy smoke.

Manchester City
Last season: Lost to Monaco in Round of 16
Best finish: Semifinalist, 2015-16

Fortune is… steady-to-up. Many figured City was already built to win its group barring an absurd draw, and this is far from tricky. Napoli will give City a real hassle in terms of a group win, and Pep Guardiola will need to be very careful in how he sets up his back line. Neither Shakhtar Donetsk nor Feyenoord have the quality to pip City nor Napoli to second barring remarkable transfer work before the end of the deadline.

Man City two toughest matches — both versus Napoli — are fairly well insulated by Premier League fixtures, excepting a trip to Napoli on Nov. 1 which is four days before a visit from Arsenal. Keep in mind the visiting Gunners will have one less day’s rest because of Europa play.

Liverpool
Last season: Not in Europe
Best finish: Five titles (last in 2004-05)

Fortune is… up. It’s between Sevilla and Liverpool for top team in the group, and the Reds should probably be favored to win it. Neither Maribor nor Spartak Moscow will receive many second place predictions from pundits and fans.

The Reds fixture set-up could be worse, but starts rough with a visit from Sevilla which comes four days after Liverpool plays at Man City in the Premier League. A trip to Maribor is sandwiched between PL matches against Manchester United and Spurs, while Liverpool’s Nov. 21 trip to Sevilla is four days before a visit from Chelsea (who has one less day’s rest).

Manchester United
Last season: Won UEFA Europa League
Best finish: Three titles (last in 2007-08)

Fortune is… up. Big time. United has a history of getting friendly group draws dating back to Sir Alex Ferguson‘s days in charge of the club, and this is no different. Benfica is tricky in Europe, but CSKA Moscow and Basel should present little challenge to Jose Mourinho.