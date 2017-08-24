Sporting KC set to sign second youngest player in MLS history

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

He’s not the youngest signing in Major League Soccer history, but he’s close.

Gianluca Busio will ink a Homegrown contract with Sporting KC at the age of 15 years and three months. Assuming it comes true — it will — only Freddy Adu will have been younger when signing a senior deal.

Busio has nine goals in 17 U-15/16 Academy games this season. It’s not like he’s going to light the league on fire tomorrow, but still worth making a note of the name (which does have a certain panache).

Here’s a little more on Busio, from stalwart Kansas City Star reporter Sam McDowell.

Busio, a forward who can play any of the five offensive positions, is expected to spend the upcoming season with the Sporting Kansas City Academy Under-17 team. The academy teams began preseason earlier this month. Busio joined the academy in the summer of 2016 after the club scouted him at a showcase tournament.

Though if you’re a bit too fired up to see the kid get after it, here’s our own Andy Edwards to hammer down on the chill button.

This is all about #SportingKC guaranteeing a transfer fee/retaining his MLS right if/when he goes to Europe, not to play him in 2017. https://t.co/yoziwyGVK8 — Andy Edwards (@AndyEdMLS) August 24, 2017

