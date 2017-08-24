More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Top Premier League story lines – Week 3

By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 9:29 PM EDT

The EFL Cup, Liverpool, and Everton gave us tastes of Premier League play this week, but Week 3 of the top flight has been dancing through our minds for some time.

There are several fantastic match-ups on the docket for Saturday and Sunday, so much so that we crammed six matches into our Top Five story lines for the weekend.

Enjoy.

Will the real Arsenal please stand up?
Liverpool – Arsenal (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) 

Host side Liverpool could’ve easily had its name in the same question about, oh, 36 hours ago, but the Reds’ work in dispatching a decent Hoffenheim team from the UEFA Champions League deserves kudos.

So which Arsenal team is a better indication of the Gunners we’ll see for most of this season: the club that batted Leicester City to a 4-3 win, or the side that failed to find its finish (okay, okay, also got a load of bad decisions against it) in a loss to Stoke City? Probably the former, but Liverpool will be a step up in class.

Blues and Toffees aim to make significant statement
Chelsea – Everton (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) 

Two sides coming off quite decent results but still with plenty to prove. Chelsea won at Wembley against Tottenham but didn’t exactly look like the club that should’ve won the contest, while Everton came close to tossing away a 45-minute lead, up a man against Manchester City.

No shame in either of those facts, but here is a big chance to make a strong statement for the men of Antonio Conte and Ronald Koeman. That’s especially true for the latter, as Everton will be just over 60 hours removed from an elimination game in Croatia (The Toffees advanced and saw an amazing Gylfi Sigurdsson goal).

Jose Mourinho’s ruthless Red Devils step up in competition
Manchester United – Leicester City (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) 

At the risk of speaking too soon, the Foxes look pretty darn good and are a seven-minute collapse at Arsenal from 2-0. Want to impress some more folks? Try and hold down a Manchester United side which is already recalling some of the better sides in recent history, with twin 4-0 wins to start the season.

Are you for real, Messrs Wagner and Pulis?
Huddersfield Town – Southampton (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)
West Bromwich Albion – Stoke City (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, CNBC)

We snuck a pair of matches into this one, because both Huddersfield Town and West Brom have eyebrows threatening to leap off foreheads given 2-0 starts to the season. Town beat unimpressive Newcastle and Palace, while West Brom knocked off Burnley and Bournemouth. Neither is expected to contend for the Top Seven, but perhaps will give more people reason to consider the idea with strong performances against better opposition.

Nobody wants to go 0-3
Newcastle United – West Ham United (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) 

The Hammers have certainly looked much better than the Magpies, but both managers have been feeling the heat for different reasons. West Ham has spent good money this summer and last, and Slaven Bilic could have a red hot seat with a loss against the moribund Magpies. For the hosts’ part, Newcastle looked decent against Spurs before Jonjo Shelvey was sent off for a dirtbag move on Dele Alli. Then they didn’t bother to show up against Huddersfield Town. One may wind up 0-fer the season, though given what we discussed earlier a 2-2 draw sounds about fitting.

Ex-Manchester United CB Thorpe on trial with NYCFC

By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT

The last time we saw Tom Thorpe make his way onto the pages of ProSoccerTalk, he was a Louis Van Gaal example of the thin nature of Manchester United’s center back corps.

Thorpe, now 24, played one minute in that match. That was the Manchester United Academy product’s lone Premier League minute with the Red Devils.

Thorpe has since played in the Championship with Rotherham, taking loans at Bradford City and Bolton.

Now, should a trial prove fruitful, he’ll be swapping his United red for the blue of its former rival, albeit on Manchester City’s sister side New York City FC.

Thorpe made 25 appearances for Bolton, who was a League One side before earning promotion to the Championship. If the money works, it would seem he’d fit nicely in Patrick Vieira’s side for the duration of this season.

VIDEO: Gylfi Sigurdsson’s takeaway turned 40-plus yard audacious bomb

By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT

If there’s a $57.8 million goal, this is it.

In terms of aesthetics, style, and difficulty, Gylfi Sigurdsson will probably never improve on his first Everton goal.

The Icelandic star midfielder did it all, and just out of the break.

Sigurdsson forces a turnover and then, depending on whether you want to count the steal, uses his first or second touch to blast a 40-plus yard shot over the ill-positioned backstop to level the second leg of Everton’s Europa League tie with Hajduk Split at 1.

Oh, it also made Hajduk’s chances moot on aggregate. Everton went on to finish off the Croatian side and will learn its opponents for the UEL group stage come early Friday morning.

Sporting KC set to sign second youngest player in MLS history

By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

He’s not the youngest signing in Major League Soccer history, but he’s close.

Gianluca Busio will ink a Homegrown contract with Sporting KC at the age of 15 years and three months. Assuming it comes true — it will — only Freddy Adu will have been younger when signing a senior deal.

Busio has nine goals in 17 U-15/16 Academy games this season. It’s not like he’s going to light the league on fire tomorrow, but still worth making a note of the name (which does have a certain panache).

Here’s a little more on Busio, from stalwart Kansas City Star reporter Sam McDowell.

Busio, a forward who can play any of the five offensive positions, is expected to spend the upcoming season with the Sporting Kansas City Academy Under-17 team. The academy teams began preseason earlier this month. Busio joined the academy in the summer of 2016 after the club scouted him at a showcase tournament.

Though if you’re a bit too fired up to see the kid get after it, here’s our own Andy Edwards to hammer down on the chill button.

Report: Spurs’ American back Carter-Vickers heading on loan

By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

Cameron Carter-Vickers is gonna get some playing time in the rugged world of the Football League Championship with Sheffield United.

The American center back won’t turn 20 until New Year’s Eve, and has represented the U.S. at youth levels from U-15 to U-20.

Carter-Vickers made four senior appearances for Spurs last season, all in Cup matches, and was on the bench for Tottenham’s opener against Newcastle but not in the 18 against Chelsea.

Spurs added to their center back depth with highly-rated Ajax back Davinson Sanchez, 21, earlier this week. American fans will be hoping CCV and Sanchez one day play together for Spurs.

It sounds like Carter-Vickers is going to get some work in a back three, which is no doubt be a big part of the reason Mauricio Pochettino sanctioned the loan.

From Sky Sports:

Boss Chris Wilder has been playing with a back-three this season – the same as Mauricio Pochettino – and Bramall Lane is seen as an encouraging place for Carter-Vickers to gain good experience.

This will be the most meaningful senior experience yet for Carter-Vickers, and American fans should be happy to see the 19-year-old go out on loan in the Championship, which has helped develop USMNT backs like DeAndre Yedlin and Tim Ream.

The Blades have won two and lost two in their first four matches.