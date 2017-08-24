More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Transfer rumor roundup: Is Messi to Man City a real option?

By Matt ReedAug 24, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

Rumors of a potential Lionel Messi departure from Barcelona have swirled for several years now, but the validity of those rumors have never been higher than at this moment.

Manchester City appears to be a real player in the Messi sweepstakes, and the Argentine legend could complete a move to the English side next summer, according to the Sun.

The Sun is reporting that Lionel’s father — J0rge — has opened talks to the Citizens over a deal that would bring Messi to the Etihad Stadium in 2018.

Messi has continued to push contract talks back at Barcelona, with his current deal set to expire next summer. A move to City would reunite the 30-year-old with former Barca boss Pep Guardiola, and would create a dangerous attacking trio with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus already in place.

Meanwhile, Juventus is said to be in the market for a new central defender, and the club is reportedly turning to Chelsea for that option.

The defending Serie A champions reportedly have their eyes on Blue veteran Gary Cahill, according to the Sun.

Juve has been in the market for another defender since the departure of Leonardo Bonucci this summer, when the Italian headed to AC Milan.

Julian Draxler seems intent on leaving PSG this summer, as the French giants continue their pursuit of Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe.

It looks as though Draxler could be heading back to Germany, according to L’Equipe, as the 23-year-old’s agent attempts to close a deal with Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid dominates 16/17 UCL awards, Ronaldo voted top player

By Matt ReedAug 24, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT

Real Madrid completed a historic feat in 2016/17 by winning its third UEFA Champions League title in four years.

The Spanish side’s dominance in the competition showed well on Thursday as the Madridistas took home a number of awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his 12 UCL goals earned him the Male Player of the Year award to go along with his Forward of the Season honors.

Teammates Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos also joined Ronaldo in earning accolades, as the pair took home Midfielder and Defender of the Year honors, respectively.

Here is a rundown of the winners from Thursday’s awards ceremony.

Men’s Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Forward of the 16/17 CL Season: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Midfielder of the 16/17 Season: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Defender of the 16/17 Season: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Goalkeeper of the 16/17 Season: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)

UEFA Presidents’ Award: Francesco Totti (Ended Roma career after 16/17 season)

Women’s Player of the Year: Lieke Martens

Ibrahimovic move drastically improves Man United’s 17/18 aspirations

By Matt ReedAug 24, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Once the rumors of Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming to MLS were all but dead, it almost became a certainty that the former Sweden international would re-join the Manchester side where he spent the 2016/17 season.

That became a reality on Thursday when Manchester United announced the big move to reacquire Ibrahimovic, who is currently rehabilitating his knee following last season’s devastating injury that ruled him out for the final month of the domestic and Europa League campaigns.

Since April though, United has made some significant upgrades, particularly at the striker position.

That’s not to say that Ibra is anything shy of a marvel when healthy, but by adding a 24-year-old Romelu Lukaku into the fold, manager Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils now have serious firepower up top.

There is no timetable as to when the 35-year-old will return to the pitch, but with Ibrahimovic likely ruled out until at least January, United has itself in a very strong position to not only cope with its domestic competition but also help aspire to reaching Champions League glory come the latter half of the season.

Last season, Lukaku and Ibrahimovic scored a combined 42 goals in the Premier League during the 16/17 season. Only Harry Kane and Dele Alli of Tottenham combined for more goals during that span (47).

Although it may be difficult to get both players on the pitch at the same time given United’s designed attack and Lukaku and Ibra’s style of play, Mourinho has at his disposal the ability to rotate the two talents.

That simply isn’t something most other clubs have the luxury of doing, especially when it comes down to balancing the PL, FA Cup, Champions League and other competitions over the second-half of the season.

Another benefit for United is that Zlatan is already very familiar with the system implemented by the Portuguese boss, and it’s one where he thrived in a season ago.

UCL draw: Spurs joins Real Madrid, Dortmund in stacked Group H

By Matt ReedAug 24, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT

Whenever the UEFA Champions League draw occurs, everybody is immediately seeking out the Group of Death (or the most challenging group).

There’s no question which group will be the most difficult, though, in 2017/18 as Group H features three of Europe’s most well-recognized sides. Reigning champions Real Madrid will be paired with Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham, with one side guaranteed to be left out of the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Juventus and Barcelona will meet in Group D action and Bayern Munich will take on Paris Saint-Germain in a major clash of Group B clubs.

Below is breakdown of which teams stand in each of the eight UCL groups.

Group A: Benfica, Manchester United, FC Basel, CSKA Moscow

Group B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic

Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, AS Roma, Qarabag

Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting Lisbon

Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor

Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord

Group G: Monaco, Porto, Besitkas, Red Bull Leipzig

Group H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur, APOEL

Barcelona reportedly finalizes lucrative Dembele deal

By Matt ReedAug 24, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

There’s been no hiding the fact that Barcelona needed to replace Neymar this transfer window, and it looks like the Blaugrana have found their man.

L’Equipe is reporting that the La Liga side has signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund after weeks of discussions about acquiring the young attacker.

It is being reported that the deal could reach over $170 million, including add-ons, making it the second-highest transfer fee in soccer history behind only Neymar’s recent move to PSG.

The Dembele saga has been a tumultuous one for Dortmund, which included the 20-year-old skipping out on training and the club subsequently suspended the midfielder from all team activities.

Barcelona also had serious interest in signing Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho during this transfer window, however, it appears the Brazilian-born player won’t be moving to the Camp Nou this summer.