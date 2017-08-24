Transfer rumor roundup: Is Messi to Man City a real option?

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Rumors of a potential Lionel Messi departure from Barcelona have swirled for several years now, but the validity of those rumors have never been higher than at this moment.

Manchester City appears to be a real player in the Messi sweepstakes, and the Argentine legend could complete a move to the English side next summer, according to the Sun.

The Sun is reporting that Lionel’s father — J0rge — has opened talks to the Citizens over a deal that would bring Messi to the Etihad Stadium in 2018.

Messi has continued to push contract talks back at Barcelona, with his current deal set to expire next summer. A move to City would reunite the 30-year-old with former Barca boss Pep Guardiola, and would create a dangerous attacking trio with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus already in place.

Meanwhile, Juventus is said to be in the market for a new central defender, and the club is reportedly turning to Chelsea for that option.

The defending Serie A champions reportedly have their eyes on Blue veteran Gary Cahill, according to the Sun.

Juve has been in the market for another defender since the departure of Leonardo Bonucci this summer, when the Italian headed to AC Milan.

Julian Draxler seems intent on leaving PSG this summer, as the French giants continue their pursuit of Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe.

It looks as though Draxler could be heading back to Germany, according to L’Equipe, as the 23-year-old’s agent attempts to close a deal with Bayern Munich.