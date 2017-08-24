UCL draw: Spurs joins Real Madrid, Dortmund in stacked Group H

Whenever the UEFA Champions League draw occurs, everybody is immediately seeking out the Group of Death (or the most challenging group).
There’s no question which group will be the most difficult, though, in 2017/18 as Group H features three of Europe’s most well-recognized sides. Reigning champions Real Madrid will be paired with Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham, with one side guaranteed to be left out of the Round of 16.
Meanwhile, Juventus and Barcelona will meet in Group D action and Bayern Munich will take on Paris Saint-Germain in a major clash of Group B clubs.
Below is breakdown of which teams stand in each of the eight UCL groups.
Group A: Benfica, Manchester United, FC Basel, CSKA Moscow
Group B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic
Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, AS Roma, Qarabag
Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting Lisbon
Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor
Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord
Group G: Monaco, Porto, Besitkas, Red Bull Leipzig
Group H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur, APOEL