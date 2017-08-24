More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
UCL: Ranking each 2017/18 group from easiest to most difficult

By Matt ReedAug 24, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT

It’s always to play the “which team has the hardest or easiest group?” game before UEFA Champions League play has even kicked off.

So, that’s exactly what we’re going to do here today.

Thursday’s draw featured many twists and turns, just as every other year does, but there’s little debating which groups will be the most challenging for the 2017/18 group stage.

Below, we’ll rate and take a look at which groups present the biggest threat to the teams in them starting with the easiest and working our way down to the most difficult.

(Scale is 1-10 with 1 being the easiest and 10 presenting the biggest challenge)

Group A: Benfica, Manchester United, FC Basel, CSKA Moscow

(Rating: 2)

Other than the travel to Russia, Manchester United should have little problems with their group. Benfica is a side worth watching out for given their track record in the UCL, which includes reaching the knockout phase in the last two seasons.

Group B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic

(Rating: 4)

There’s no doubting who the two heavyweights are in this group, so it’s a massive uphill climb for Anderlecht and Celtic if they want to pull off any upsets. Chances are though, both clubs will be vying for a place in the Europa League.

Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting Lisbon

(Rating: 4.5)

Barca and Juventus will be the two sides most people are looking at — and rightfully so. It’s difficult to imagine a scenario where Sporting or Olympiakos advances, but both clubs present difficult fixtures when playing at home, so they could quietly make some noise.

Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor

(Rating: 5)

Liverpool got the group it wanted and needed as the Premier League side re-joins the UCL this season. Sevilla has had loads of success in the Europa League, winning three of the last four years, but the Champions League is a different animal.

Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, AS Roma, Qarabag

(Rating: 6)

On paper this should be a tricky group given the three big names, but Roma is a very different side than they were last year. They don’t boast the attacking threats that they once did, and Atletico and Chelsea should be able to handle themselves, despite having to make tough trips to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag in their inaugural UCL season.

Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord

(Rating: 7)

This group is a lot tougher than it looks. Feyenoord won’t have much expected of them, but the Dutch side proved last season in domestic play that they can be a force to be reckoned with. Meanwhile, Napoli and Man City present dangerous attacking fronts and will be the ones that are expected to reach the last 16.

Group G: Monaco, Porto, Besitkas, Red Bull Leipzig

(Rating: 7.5)

This could very well be the most underrated group given the names in it, but don’t sleep on any of these four clubs. Monaco should be the favorite to win Group G, but given all the losses they’ve suffered this summer in the transfer market it’s simply a different team from the 2016/17 season. Also, watch out for RB Leipzig in its first UCL appearance.

Group H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur, APOEL

(Rating: 9.5)

As far as English sides go, Spurs really got the short end of the stick with this draw. While APOEL will likely be the club that has to receive the brutal beatings from all three contenders, Spurs will have the challenging task on its hands of trying to finish above Real and Dortmund, who have both found success in the competition as of late.

Report: Spurs’ American back Carter-Vickers heading on loan

By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

Cameron Carter-Vickers is gonna get some playing time in the rugged world of the Football League Championship with Sheffield United.

The American center back won’t turn 20 until New Year’s Eve, and has represented the U.S. at youth levels from U-15 to U-20.

Carter-Vickers made four senior appearances for Spurs last season, all in Cup matches, and was on the bench for Tottenham’s opener against Newcastle but not in the 18 against Chelsea.

Spurs added to their center back depth with highly-rated Ajax back Davinson Sanchez, 21, earlier this week. American fans will be hoping CCV and Sanchez one day play together for Spurs.

It sounds like Carter-Vickers is going to get some work in a back three, which is no doubt be a big part of the reason Mauricio Pochettino sanctioned the loan.

From Sky Sports:

Boss Chris Wilder has been playing with a back-three this season – the same as Mauricio Pochettino – and Bramall Lane is seen as an encouraging place for Carter-Vickers to gain good experience.

This will be the most meaningful senior experience yet for Carter-Vickers, and American fans should be happy to see the 19-year-old go out on loan in the Championship, which has helped develop USMNT backs like DeAndre Yedlin and Tim Ream.

The Blades have won two and lost two in their first four matches.

Reports: Arsenal pressures Oxlade-Chamberlain to stay

By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT

Will a mentor’s pressure, big dough, and a bit of guilt keep Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from an embarrassing switch from one London rival to another?

The Telegraph reports that Arsene Wenger and Arsenal are willing to sanction a $237,000-per-week pay packet for Oxlade-Chamberlain if the player is willing to turn down what could be a $45 million transfer to Chelsea.

Arsenal signed Oxlade-Chamberlain from Southampton when he was 17, and “The Ox” has made 196 appearances for the Gunners. His goal total is 20.

From The Telegraph:

Manager Arsene Wenger has also told Oxlade-Chamberlain that he has a “responsibility” to Arsenal after being nurtured by the club since joining from Southampton at the age of 17 and said that he was now ready to become one of the main pillars of the team.

The reports claim Oxlade-Chamberlain is ready to shoot down that offer in order to skip over to Stamford Bridge. Oxlade-Chamberlain would be Arsenal’s second-highest paid player (at least until Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, or their replacements sign new deals).

Crouch belittles his ultrafast red card after Spurs draw Real Madrid

By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

Six and a half years later, now Stoke City big man Peter Crouch finds humor in the fastest double yellow in UEFA Champions League history.

On Thursday, Spurs drew Real Madrid in the UCL group stage. Crouch was reminded of an infamous evening in Spain.

The date was April 5, 2011. Tottenham Hotspur was in the midst of its longest UCL run in history.

It was the first leg of the quarterfinals, and Spurs were staring down Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Crouch had a pretty decent group stage, scoring three goals, and registered the only goal in the Round of 16 win against AC Milan.

The lanky striker was shown yellow in the eighth minute when he flipped Sergio Ramos with a slide tackle, then saw yellow for a second slide tackle of Marcelo (who may have been exaggerating the contact).

Old foe Emmanuel Adebayor had already given Real a 1-0 lead, and they went on to win the tie 4-0 and the quarterfinal 5-0.

Here’s Crouch earlier Thursday:

If you’re a Spurs supporter, does time heal all wounds or are you a little ticked with the usually funny striker for recalling his stupidity? Here’s guessing Crouch earned more laughs than cries of anger.

UEFA Europa League wrap: Everton, Marseille, AC Milan move on

By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

Gylfi Sigurdsson marked the first start of his Everton career with a bang, hammering a goal over the keeper from just past half as the Toffees advanced to the UEFA Europa League’s Round of 16.

Elsewhere, Marseille and AC Milan moved on, Ajax was sent home, and USMNT prospect Ethan Horvath had a busy and rough night between the sticks in Greece.

Hajduk Split 1-1 (1-3 agg.) Everton

Josip Radosevic hit a rocket just before halftime to pull to within one of Everton, but new Toffees midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson sank the drama with a 46th minute marker.

The goal came from more than 40 yards out and meant Hajduk would need a three-goal win. The hosts got a prime chance to get one back when Ashley Williams felled his mark inside the 18, but Jordan Pickford robbed Said Ahmed Said with a quality diving stop of his penalty attempt.

AEK Athens 3-0 (3-0 agg.) Club Brugge

American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was under siege, with the Greek hosts outshooting Brugge 14-4. Lazaros Christodoulopolous scored in the 27th minute and Andre Simoes nabbed two goals in the win.

Shkendija 0-1 (0-7 agg.) AC Milan

No six-spot this time, just Patrick Cutrone’s 13th minute finish to book Milan’s place in the group stage.

Marseille 3-0 (4-1 agg.) Domzale

Valere Germain scored twice and ex-Newcastle United attacker Florian Thauvin nabbed an 85th minute finish to ease the heavily favored Ligue 1 side into the next stage.

Elsewhere
AEK Larnaca 0-0 (1-3 agg.) Viktoria Plzen
Dynamo Kiev 3-1 (3-1 agg.) Maritimo
Oleksandria 1-2 (2-3 agg.) BATE Borisov
Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 (7-1 agg.) Viitorul Constanta
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2-2 (3-2 agg.) Rheindorf Altach
Ostersunds 2-0 (3-3 agg.) PAOK Salonika
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-0 (1-1 agg.) Legia Warsaw
Zenit Saint Petersburg 2-0 (2-1 agg.) Utrecht
Austria Wien 0-1 (2-2 agg.) NK Osijek
Crvena Zvedzda 2-1 (4-4 agg.) Krasnodar
Braga 3-2 (5-3 agg.) FH Hafnarfjordur
Rosenborg 3-2 (4-2 agg.) Ajax
Athletic Bilbao 1-0 (4-2 agg.) Panathinaikos
Videoton 0-4 (0-4 agg.) Partizan Belgrade
Skenderbeu 0-0 (1-1 agg.) Dinamo Zagreb
Midtjylland 1-1 (3-4 agg.) Apollon Limassol
Suduva 0-0 (0-2 agg.) Ludogorets Razgrad
Fenerbahce 1-2 (1-4 agg.) Vardar