VIDEO: Gylfi Sigurdsson’s takeaway turned 40-plus yard audacious bomb

If there’s a $57.8 million goal, this is it.

In terms of aesthetics, style, and difficulty, Gylfi Sigurdsson will probably never improve on his first Everton goal.

The Icelandic star midfielder did it all, and just out of the break.

[ MORE: UCL congestion hammers Spurs ]

Sigurdsson forces a turnover and then, depending on whether you want to count the steal, uses his first or second touch to blast a 40-plus yard shot over the ill-positioned backstop to level the second leg of Everton’s Europa League tie with Hajduk Split at 1.

Oh, it also made Hajduk’s chances moot on aggregate. Everton went on to finish off the Croatian side and will learn its opponents for the UEL group stage come early Friday morning.

