VIDEO: Gylfi Sigurdsson’s takeaway turned 40-plus yard audacious bomb

By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT

If there’s a $57.8 million goal, this is it.

In terms of aesthetics, style, and difficulty, Gylfi Sigurdsson will probably never improve on his first Everton goal.

The Icelandic star midfielder did it all, and just out of the break.

Sigurdsson forces a turnover and then, depending on whether you want to count the steal, uses his first or second touch to blast a 40-plus yard shot over the ill-positioned backstop to level the second leg of Everton’s Europa League tie with Hajduk Split at 1.

Oh, it also made Hajduk’s chances moot on aggregate. Everton went on to finish off the Croatian side and will learn its opponents for the UEL group stage come early Friday morning.

Sporting KC set to sign second youngest player in MLS history

@SportingKC
By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

He’s not the youngest signing in Major League Soccer history, but he’s close.

Gianluca Busio will ink a Homegrown contract with Sporting KC at the age of 15 years and three months. Assuming it comes true — it will — only Freddy Adu will have been younger when signing a senior deal.

Busio has nine goals in 17 U-15/16 Academy games this season. It’s not like he’s going to light the league on fire tomorrow, but still worth making a note of the name (which does have a certain panache).

Here’s a little more on Busio, from stalwart Kansas City Star reporter Sam McDowell.

Busio, a forward who can play any of the five offensive positions, is expected to spend the upcoming season with the Sporting Kansas City Academy Under-17 team. The academy teams began preseason earlier this month. Busio joined the academy in the summer of 2016 after the club scouted him at a showcase tournament.

Though if you’re a bit too fired up to see the kid get after it, here’s our own Andy Edwards to hammer down on the chill button.

Report: Spurs’ American back Carter-Vickers heading on loan

By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

Cameron Carter-Vickers is gonna get some playing time in the rugged world of the Football League Championship with Sheffield United.

The American center back won’t turn 20 until New Year’s Eve, and has represented the U.S. at youth levels from U-15 to U-20.

Carter-Vickers made four senior appearances for Spurs last season, all in Cup matches, and was on the bench for Tottenham’s opener against Newcastle but not in the 18 against Chelsea.

Spurs added to their center back depth with highly-rated Ajax back Davinson Sanchez, 21, earlier this week. American fans will be hoping CCV and Sanchez one day play together for Spurs.

It sounds like Carter-Vickers is going to get some work in a back three, which is no doubt be a big part of the reason Mauricio Pochettino sanctioned the loan.

From Sky Sports:

Boss Chris Wilder has been playing with a back-three this season – the same as Mauricio Pochettino – and Bramall Lane is seen as an encouraging place for Carter-Vickers to gain good experience.

This will be the most meaningful senior experience yet for Carter-Vickers, and American fans should be happy to see the 19-year-old go out on loan in the Championship, which has helped develop USMNT backs like DeAndre Yedlin and Tim Ream.

The Blades have won two and lost two in their first four matches.

Reports: Arsenal pressures Oxlade-Chamberlain to stay

By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT

Will a mentor’s pressure, big dough, and a bit of guilt keep Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from an embarrassing switch from one London rival to another?

The Telegraph reports that Arsene Wenger and Arsenal are willing to sanction a $237,000-per-week pay packet for Oxlade-Chamberlain if the player is willing to turn down what could be a $45 million transfer to Chelsea.

Arsenal signed Oxlade-Chamberlain from Southampton when he was 17, and “The Ox” has made 196 appearances for the Gunners. His goal total is 20.

From The Telegraph:

Manager Arsene Wenger has also told Oxlade-Chamberlain that he has a “responsibility” to Arsenal after being nurtured by the club since joining from Southampton at the age of 17 and said that he was now ready to become one of the main pillars of the team.

The reports claim Oxlade-Chamberlain is ready to shoot down that offer in order to skip over to Stamford Bridge. Oxlade-Chamberlain would be Arsenal’s second-highest paid player (at least until Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, or their replacements sign new deals).

Crouch belittles his ultrafast red card after Spurs draw Real Madrid

By Nicholas MendolaAug 24, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

Six and a half years later, now Stoke City big man Peter Crouch finds humor in the fastest double yellow in UEFA Champions League history.

On Thursday, Spurs drew Real Madrid in the UCL group stage. Crouch was reminded of an infamous evening in Spain.

The date was April 5, 2011. Tottenham Hotspur was in the midst of its longest UCL run in history.

It was the first leg of the quarterfinals, and Spurs were staring down Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Crouch had a pretty decent group stage, scoring three goals, and registered the only goal in the Round of 16 win against AC Milan.

The lanky striker was shown yellow in the eighth minute when he flipped Sergio Ramos with a slide tackle, then saw yellow for a second slide tackle of Marcelo (who may have been exaggerating the contact).

Old foe Emmanuel Adebayor had already given Real a 1-0 lead, and they went on to win the tie 4-0 and the quarterfinal 5-0.

Here’s Crouch earlier Thursday:

If you’re a Spurs supporter, does time heal all wounds or are you a little ticked with the usually funny striker for recalling his stupidity? Here’s guessing Crouch earned more laughs than cries of anger.