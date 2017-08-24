Watch, Stream live: Premier League TV schedule – Week 3

Are you ready for the final Premier League weekend until September 9? With the international break fast approaching, it’s time to soak in all the PL action we can.

Kicking things on Saturday Bournemouth host Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Eddie Howe‘s men hoping to halt a run of four-straight defeats in the Premier League to Pep Guardiola‘s side.

Newcastle then host West Ham at St James’ Park (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in a battle between two teams who have yet to pick up a point this season.

To round things off on Saturday Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as Jose Mourinho aims to make it three wins from three to start the season.

Sunday sees Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Antonio Conte‘s men looking to build on their big win at Tottenham when Wayne Rooney and the Toffees come to west London.

Week 3 ends with a massive clash between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with the title hopefuls colliding. Rumor has it that defending is optional for both of these teams…

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. West Ham United – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Leicester City — NBC [STREAM]



Sunday

8:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]

8:30 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

