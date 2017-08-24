More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Watch, Stream live: Premier League TV schedule – Week 3

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 24, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

Are you ready for the final Premier League weekend until September 9? With the international break fast approaching, it’s time to soak in all the PL action we can.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

Kicking things on Saturday Bournemouth host Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Eddie Howe‘s men hoping to halt a run of four-straight defeats in the Premier League to Pep Guardiola‘s side.

Newcastle then host West Ham at St James’ Park (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in a battle between two teams who have yet to pick up a point this season.

To round things off on Saturday Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as Jose Mourinho aims to make it three wins from three to start the season.

Sunday sees Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Antonio Conte‘s men looking to build on their big win at Tottenham when Wayne Rooney and the Toffees come to west London.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

Week 3 ends with a massive clash between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with the title hopefuls colliding. Rumor has it that defending is optional for both of these teams…

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. West Ham United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Leicester City — NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
8:30 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
11 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Europa League Preview: Everton, Milan look to make group stage

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellAug 23, 2017, 10:36 PM EDT

Everton look to make it back into the Europa League group stage for the first time since the 2014-2015 season and it has a two-goal advantage heading into the second leg of its tie.

Ronald Koeman and co. travel to Croatia to face Hadjuk Split Thursday having won the first leg at Goodison Park, 2-0. Everton is coming off a hard-fought draw on Monday with Manchester City and will be on short rest heading into the match.

Elsewhere in Europa League action, AC Milan take its 6-0 aggregate lead to Skopje, Macedonia as the legendary club looks to return to the group stage of a European competition for the first time since 2013-2014.

Here’s a look at all of Thursday’s Europa League matches, with the current aggregate scores:

(more…)

League Cup wrap: Southampton, Newcastle knocked out by Championship sides

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellAug 23, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT

Last season, Southampton made it to the EFL Cup final. This year, it’s a different story.

The Saints were bounced by Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2-0 at home on Wednesday in the second round of the cup. Joining Southampton of Premier League sides going home early was Newcastle, which lost 3-2 after extra time at home against Nottingham Forest.

Four other Premier League sides did advance to the third round, as Stoke City, Huddersfield Town, West Ham United and Burnley all won their fixtures.

Here’s a look at the rest of Wednesday’s EFL Cup action:

Blackburn 0-2 Burnley

Cheltenham 0-2 West Ham

Huddersfield 2-1 Rotherham

Newcastle 2-3 Nottingham Forest

Southampton 0-2 Wolverhampton

Stoke City 4-0 Rochdale

Breaking down who each Premier League team could face in the UCL Group Stage

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Daniel KarellAug 23, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT

The UEFA Champions League group stage lineup is complete, with five Premier League clubs making the list.

On Wednesday, Liverpool joined Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United in the group stage after beating Hoffenheim, 6-3 on aggregate in the playoff qualification round.

Thursday’s Champions League draw (2 p.m. ET) will place clubs into groups of four, where they’ll play three matches at home and away.

Here’s a look at the four coefficient pots and who each Premier League club could face:

(more…)

Follow Live – Texas Derby, Cascadia Cup headline busy night of MLS action

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellAug 23, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

Welcome to MLS Rivalry Week.

The surging Houston Dynamo could move to first place in the Western Conference with a win over rivals FC Dallas while the current first-place side, the Seattle Sounders travel north and across the border to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

The Dynamo have made an impressive turnaround under coach Wilmer Cabrera and he’ll have the trio of Ricardo Clark, Alberth Elis and star forward Erick Torres available to face Dallas after missing the Dynamo’s match at Vancouver last weekend, which ended 2-1 in favor of the Whitecaps.

FC Dallas are in its worst form of the season, winless in its last four games, but the team will be extra motivated to beat its rivals.

El Capitan is on the line after draws between FC Dallas and the Dynamo in two matches earlier this season.

Meanwhile up in Vancouver, the Whitecaps host a Sounders squad that pulled out a last-gasp victory last weekend over Minnesota United. While the team is in great form on the road recently (two wins and two draws), the top story heading into the game is the unexpected absence of Joevin Jones, who left the Sounders for his home in Trinidad and Tobago ahead of the upcoming international break.

[ FOLLOW: Live MLS scores ]

On the other side, Fredy Montero faces his former club and carries an interesting record into Wednesday’s match. Of his 35 MLS goals, 11 have been scored against Cascadia Cup competition.

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s action:

Full schedule

Columbus Crew vs. LA Galaxy – 7:30 p.m. ET

D.C. United vs. Atlanta United – 7:30 p.m.ET

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo – 8 p.m. ET

Toronto FC vs. Philadelphia Union – 8 p.m. ET

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes – 10 p.m. ET

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders – 10 p.m. ET

Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids – 10:30 p.m. ET