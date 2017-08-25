More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Everton manager Ronald Koeman hints at interest in Diego Costa

By Daniel KarellAug 25, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Wayne Rooney and Diego Costa on the same team? If Everton manager Ronald Koeman gets his way, we could see this happen.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Koeman hinted that he’d give a “warm welcome” to any good player, including the Chelsea misfit striker.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

“I said always a warm welcome for every good player and he’s a good player,” Koeman said. “We are still looking to bring a striker in.”

Costa remains in Brazil, holding out from Chelsea after being told to train with the reserves. The team has so far preferred him to transfer to a club in China for a large transfer fee, but Costa has said he’d rather move to Atletico Madrid or somewhere he is more comfortable. Costa wouldn’t be able to move to Atletico Madrid until January at the earliest due to a transfer ban.

It seems unlikely that Everton could afford to sign Costa considering what Chelsea would likely want – Costa was signed for a reported $41 million in 2014 – as a transfer fee. It will come down to whether Chelsea are willing to let Costa sit in Brazil, potentially dropping his value, or if they’d be willing to offload him to the best offer.

However, if Costa and Rooney could combine up top, it would be a pretty fearsome frontline for Everton and perhaps put them in contention for the top four.

Transfer Roundup: Barcelona spend big for Dembele, Burke joins West Bromwich

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 25, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In one fell swoop, Barcelona spent nearly half of what the club made from the sale of Neymar.

Barcelona made it official on Friday, announcing it had signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for a transfer fee of nearly $125 million plus add-on clauses, making Dembele the second-most expensive transfer behind Neymar. Dembele, who signed a five-year contract, has a buy-out fee of nearly $475 million.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule ]

Dembele, a 20-year-old winger with the speed and skill to take on any outside back along the sidelines, had a breakout year in his only season at Dortmund playing alongside American Christian Pulisic. After scoring 12 goals in his first pro season at Rennes in 2015-2016, Dembele scored six goals and had 12 assists for Dortmund in the Bundesliga as well as adding another two goals and four assists in cup competitions.

With Barcelona’s first target to replace Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, made unavailable by Liverpool, the club moved forward with its desire to sign Dembele. Despite Dembele leaving Dortmund without permission to travel home to France earlier this week, Barcelona and Dortmund were able to come to an agreement for the French international.

Here’s some more transfer news from around the Premier League:

(more…)

Premier League players headline international squads for World Cup qualifiers

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 25, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s that time of the year again, when international fixtures come into focus and Premier League players jet all around the world to represent their nations.

On Friday, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Wales were the latest national teams to release their squads for upcoming friendlies and World Cup qualifiers, and plenty of Premier League players will be taking part.

Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League hero from last week Emre Can joins Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil in Germany’s squad ahead of games with the Czech Republic and Norway. Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, Manchester United’s Daley Blind and Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum headline the Premier League contingent in the Netherlands squad, and Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is one of 16 Belgian National Team players plying their trade in Great Britain.

Wales’ squad meanwhile is entirely British-based with the exception of Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

Here’s a look at some of the latest international squad announcements. The Premier League will pause from August 28 through September 5.

(more…)

Dynamo, Dash reschedule weekend games due to Hurricane Harvey

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellAug 25, 2017, 10:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ahead of the impending landfall of Hurricane Harvey, the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash have both rescheduled matches that were set to take place this weekend.

Hurricane Harvey is reportedly bringing upwards of three feet of rain and heavy winds to the Southeast Texas area, and travel around Houston and areas along the Gulf Coast are expected to be difficult.

[ MORE: Latest MLS standings ]

“Under the circumstances, the clear and obvious decision is to reschedule these matches. The most important thing is the safety of our community,” said Dynamo and Dash president Chris Canetti. “I appreciate the support of MLS, NWSL, Sporting Kansas City and the North Carolina Courage in working through this difficult situation with us. On behalf of the Dynamo, Dash and BBVA Compass Stadium, we wish for everyone’s utmost safety and security throughout the storm.”

The Dynamo were set to take on Sporting KC while the Dash were to face the North Carolina Courage. The Dynamo’s match has been rescheduled to October 11. There’s no rescheduled date for the Dash’s match.

Stalingrad history a constant presence for World Cup workers

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 25, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

VOLGOGRAD, Russia (AP) Sergei Kamin knows exactly what to do if his workers find a bomb from the Battle of Stalingrad.

“The first procedure is surprise. The second procedure is fear,” he jokes. Step three is to call in the specialists.

Kamin is directing construction of a stadium for next year’s World Cup in the city of Volgograd – known as Stalingrad during World War II. Four World Cup matches are set to be staged in the new stadium.

For locals, 2018 brings the World Cup but also the 75th anniversary of the end of one of the bloodiest battles in history, which left the city devastated.

The stadium’s riverbank location was a key site in one of the war’s pivotal battles, where German forces were first stopped from crossing the Volga, then gradually surrounded and beaten. The battle lasted more than five months, with more than a million casualties on the Soviet side alone, as Germany was forced onto the defensive in the East.

When the battle finally ended, the wrecked city of Stalingrad held a football match, marking the first hopes of a return to normal life.

Local team Dynamo Stalingrad beat Spartak Moscow 1-0 on May 2, 1943, in front of some of the city’s few surviving inhabitants. The Soviet state hailed the match as a symbol of its people’s resilience and grit.

“It’s a historic match. And today we have huge traditions of football here in Volgograd,” governor Andrei Bocharov says.

The effects of the war can still be felt. During construction, Kamin’s workers have found more than 200 shells and other armaments, as well as the bodies of two still-unidentified Soviet soldiers. The site was home to a Soviet command post during the battle of Stalingrad.

When munitions were found during excavation, police sealed off the area to allow specialists to work, causing a few headaches for construction bosses. Thankfully none of the shells turned out to be live, Kamin said. It’s not a problem isolated to Volgograd, either. German aerial bombs have reportedly been uncovered during work on other World Cup stadiums in Moscow and Rostov-on-Don.

Fans coming to Volgograd for the World Cup will see reminders of the city’s violent past everywhere they go. The city is packed with memorials to the dead of World War II and also the Russian Civil War, where Volgograd – then called Tsaritsyn after the Russian emperors – was a battleground between 1918 and 1920.

Towering behind the stadium is the Mamayev hill, a complex of monuments topped by an 85-meter sculpture of a woman – representing the Russian Motherland – wielding a sword.

The Volgograd stadium was designed to be partly below ground, to ensure it didn’t block views of the memorial. “It really fits in,” Kamin says.

Governor Bocharov, a former soldier who was decorated in the First Chechen War of the 1990s, says Volgograd should be a symbol of peace.

“Every millimeter of ground here has been watered with blood,” Bocharov says. “We know the price of victory and it is very high.”

A World Cup game there between Germany and Russia would be the perfect symbol, Bocharov added, though it’s all up to the draw.