Everton manager Ronald Koeman hints at interest in Diego Costa

Wayne Rooney and Diego Costa on the same team? If Everton manager Ronald Koeman gets his way, we could see this happen.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Koeman hinted that he’d give a “warm welcome” to any good player, including the Chelsea misfit striker.

“I said always a warm welcome for every good player and he’s a good player,” Koeman said. “We are still looking to bring a striker in.”

Costa remains in Brazil, holding out from Chelsea after being told to train with the reserves. The team has so far preferred him to transfer to a club in China for a large transfer fee, but Costa has said he’d rather move to Atletico Madrid or somewhere he is more comfortable. Costa wouldn’t be able to move to Atletico Madrid until January at the earliest due to a transfer ban.

It seems unlikely that Everton could afford to sign Costa considering what Chelsea would likely want – Costa was signed for a reported $41 million in 2014 – as a transfer fee. It will come down to whether Chelsea are willing to let Costa sit in Brazil, potentially dropping his value, or if they’d be willing to offload him to the best offer.

However, if Costa and Rooney could combine up top, it would be a pretty fearsome frontline for Everton and perhaps put them in contention for the top four.