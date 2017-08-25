Ligue 2 goalkeeper sparks brawl by booting ball into crowd

Fans of Ligue 2 club Brest poured onto their home pitch near the end of a 2-1 win over Nancy after goalkeeper Geoffrey Jourdren booted a ball into the crowd.
Camera phone video caught Jourdren, who appeared to be angry with opposing supporter chants, takes the match ball and punts it directly into the crowd. That was enough fuel to send the home supporters in a rage as they poured onto the field, with some engaging the players.
Jourdren was sent off for the incident, although he was only yellow-carded, but with it being his second yellow, the 31-year-old was given his marching orders.
Nancy goalkeeper Geoffrey Jourdren lost the plot at Brest ultras in Ligue 2 tonight, shooting a ball at the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7pKL7a81kF
When things eventually calmed down, Brest walked away with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory on Alexandre Coeff’s 83rd minute winner.
Jourdren, a former Ligue 1 champion with Montpellier in 2011, moved to Nancy this summer after his playing time at Montpellier dwindled the past two seasons. Nancy sits in 16th in the 20-team table after four matches, with three draws and no victories thus far.
Channeling his inner Jose Mourinho, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has expressed his severe dissatisfaction that Eden Hazard has been called up to the Belgian national team despite his ankle injury.
The 26-year-old has not played for Chelsea this season, instead recovering from surgery to repair the broken ankle he suffered during national team training back in early June. He was given a three-month timetable at that early stage.
“I don’t think he can [play],” said Conte on Friday in his prematch press conference ahead of Chelsea’s game against Everton on Sunday. “If Hazard is ready, why doesn’t he play with us? Why is he playing this afternoon with the U-23s to continue to try and improve his form? I see him every day, and I repeat: in this situation, it’s very important to give the right time to players to recover very well. Hazard is an important player for us. If someone thinks to accelerate the process… I think it’s not the right way. It’s a great mistake.”
“It’s very important to give the right time to recover well. I was a coach of the national team with Italy so I respect the decision of the coach,” Conte said, before telling media he learned of Hazard’s call-up just 20 minutes before the presser.
“If Hazard isn’t ready he will not play, it’s why he doesn’t play with us,” Conte said before saying it would be a “big mistake” to bring Hazard back too quickly.
The Belgian has already been ruled out of Sunday’s match with Everton.
Hazard has missed four straight national team games with injuries, including two due to the ankle injury and two before that because of a calf injury. His last appearance for Belgium came way back in November 2016 when he scored once in an 8-1 drubbing of Estonia.
Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin Van Persie was called in by Netherlands manager Dick Advocaat, marking his return to international play, where he last made an appearance back in October of 2015.
The 34-year-old currently plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce, where he’s made a pair of league starts to little impact. He played 67 minutes in a 2-2 season opening draw against Goztepe, and then was yanked at halftime of Fenerbahce’s 2-2 draw with Trabzonspor, failing to register a goal or assist in both games.
Despite his struggles with form and fitness, Advocaat said Van Persie may the best the Netherlands has got.
“I still think he is one of the best strikers we have,” Advocaat said in the squad announcement. “He can make a very important contribution to the Dutch team.”
The Netherlands is in significant trouble in European qualification Group A, where they sit in an elimination position of third place with 10 points, three points back of both Sweden and France. The top team in the group automatically qualifies for the 2018 World Cup, while the second-place group must traverse a playoff game, or even risk straight elimination if enough points are not obtained.
Other forwards on the squad include Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyon), Bas Dost (Sporting Lisbon), Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), and Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich).
Since the 2014 World Cup, Van Persie has three goals for the Dutch national team in 10 appearances. He made his national team debut in 2005, garnering 101 appearances and 50 goals.
The Premier League’s hottest team returns home to face 2016’s surprise Premier League champions in a primetime match on Saturday afternoon on national television (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
NBC will televise Manchester United vs. Leicester as Jose Mourinho’s side look to continue its dominance through the early part of the season. Man United has won two consecutive games 4-0, with Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan impressing.
Leicester City meanwhile enter the match coming off a pair of wins, 2-0 over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League and 4-1 at Sheffield United in the EFL Cup during the week. Leicester City were also a few defensive lapses away from beating Arsenal on the road to open up the season.
Both teams have the ability to score goals, and there should be plenty of attacking action on display.
Jose Mourinho on Mkhitaryan: “I think Henrikh [Mkhitaryan] understands me, and to be honest, I understand him because in the beginning of the season if he understands me better, he would have started better. But at the same time, if I understand him better, I would probably help him in a faster way than I did. But, we spent our time together, working together, learning about each other. The second part of last season was good for him and I believe, with his talent, that this season is going to be even better.”
Mourinho on Leicester City: “I think they are the same team as they were two seasons ago. Are they going to be champions again? Honestly, I don’t think so because there are many teams that I don’t think all of them are going to fail. But I think in terms of their qualities, I think they are the same team and they are playing exactly the same way they played before.”
Leicester City’s Craig Shakespear on facing Man United: “They have looked powerful. To score eight goals in two games in the Premier league is no mean feat. It will be a massive challenge but we look forward to that challenge. We have had a couple of good results recently and we need to take that confidence into that game, but we know what stands before us.”
Video Preview
Prediction
Manchester United is the Premier League’s hottest team and for good reason. The club spent more than $100 million this summer to upgrade its frontline and with Romelu Lukaku’s early season form, there’s no reason why Man United shouldn’t beat Leicester, which are still figuring out things somewhat defensively against the top teams. Manchester United 3-1 Leicester City
Premier League Preview: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
Manchester City is looking to continue its unbeaten run as it travels to face the Cherries of AFC Bournemouth (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Pep Guardiola‘s side is coming off a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Everton but Guardiola is still phasing in some of the team’s new signings, including Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy, who could make his debut this weekend, especially with the suspension of Kyle Walker.
The Cherries meanwhile are off to a tough start, dropping to 16th in the Premier League with losses to West Bromwich Albion and Watford in the first two weeks. Having Jermain Defoe finally fit and a midweek win over Birmingham City in the EFL Cup could be enough to lift the club’s spirits ahead of a tough challenge with Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola on Bournemouth: “The Premier League is so complicated, so special. Sometimes in Champions League the teams they play and they let you play. Bournemouth are a team who want to play. The manager is so good in those terms. They did a fantastic season last season. Okay, They start with two defeats but sometimes that can happen, it’s just the beginning.”
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on his team’s start: “It gets tougher every year, the competition gets more intense and the players get better. This will be the hardest Premier League ever because it’s the most recent one. With the money in the Premier League now the standard of the players coming in is always improving and that makes it ever-harder for each team to compete. It’s a challenge we always look forward to taking on.”
Video Preview
Prediction
History says this is Manchester City’s game to lose and based on the way both teams have started this season, there’s no reason to believe it won’t be a similar outcome, even with Man City on the road. Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth